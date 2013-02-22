Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Things Jesse Jackson Jr. Bought With Embezzled Campaign Cash

Photo: YouTube/ProgressIllinois

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. admitted Wednesday to embezzling approximately $750,000 in campaign funds — and now faces more than two years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, the AP notes.”I did these things,” Jackson, 47, told a federal judge yesterday, adding later, “Sir, for years I lived in my campaign.”



What did he spend all that money on? Education? Medical bills? Cars? Nope! The bulk of it was spent on luxury items and knickknacks.

So, without any further introduction, here are the 15 most fabulous things the disgraced former congressman bought with stolen campaign funds, according to official court documents:

Gold-Plated Rolex: $43,350

Children’s furniture: $9,584

‘Porcelain collector’s items’: $1,553

Bruce Lee Memorabilia: $10,105

Michael Jackson Memorabilia: $14,200

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorabilia: $11,130

Michael Jackson Hat: $3,900

Michael Jackson & Eddie Van Halen Guitar: $4,000

[Full disclosure: I’d embezzle campaign cash if it meant getting my hands on the guitar used in “Beat It.”]

Malcolm X Memorabilia: $2,200

Jimi Hendrix Memorabilia: $2,775

Michael Jackson Fedora: $4,600

Mink Cashmere Cape (presumably for his co-conspirator wife): $800

Black & red Cashmere Cape: $1,500

Mink reversible Parka: $1,200

Black Fox Reversible: $1,500

Oh, junior: When the going got hot, you should have bailed. But now you’ve been caught and you’re gonna’ be jailed.

See what I did there? Jesse Jackson Sr. would be proud.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.