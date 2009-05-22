What It's Like Working For Twitter (CLIP)

In this clip from a PaidContent event in San Francisco, Twitter exec Kevin Thau outlines the startup’s mobile strategy. He also gives a glimpse in what it’s like to work for the boiling hot startup. Our favourite bit is where Kevin explains that Twitter’s API traffic is twice as big as its web traffic, meaning Twitter’s traffic is three times as big as everyone’s been reporting. Watch the clip:







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.