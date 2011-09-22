What It's Like Working At The World's Most Valuable Startups

Photo: Flickr/BTO Educational
The Digital 100 is out!But what is it like to actually work at the companies mentioned?
We headed to Glassdoor.com to find out. Some places sound wonderful – free food, competent managers, the works.
Others, well, others don’t.
The harsh reality awaits.
(NOTE: We left off companies that did not have any reviews on Glassdoor.com.)
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Meritocracy structure: Employees are generously rewarded for contributing to the department's end goal'
'Feels like you're apart of a family'
Company rating: N/A
Total reviews: 0
Comments: None, but there's a cool video.
Company rating: 2.0
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'Great mission, good people, decent benefits'
'Very small group decides everything'
'The management was spineless. This is harsh but they would never confront anyone about anything but they had no problems going behind your back. If it turns out you were not in the wrong, its too late the rest of the company thinks its you.'
Company rating: 3.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Great work/life balance. Pay is competitive. Fun environment. Smart people. They will never micromanage you, and you are given a great deal of freedom.'
'Working hard is not always rewarded, some of the management is incompetent (too hands off). Pay and promotions are mysteriously given. Performance reviews are mostly peer-based.'
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'small company atmosphere - big company benefits.'
'we have very large and tough competitors'
Company rating: 4.0
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'It is truly a start up so there are big highs and big lows....but the highs are bigger than the lows'
'good opportunity to learn as company maturing from start-up to a matured phase'
'not a very good management'
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Pontiflex is a start up which has some inherent risk.'
'Keep on keeping on.'
Company rating: 3.7
Total reviews: 15
Comments: 'Did I mention the free lunches? Every day? If you're a talented, tech-savvy vegan...my goodness, APPLY NOW.'
'Incredibly smart engineering team. Really cool and interesting problems to solve, along with some serious scalability concerns. You also get to work with some cutting edge technologies.'
'Remarkably poor management, especially around senior leadership and product. Its kind of amazing that the same team that failed so miserably at building a product people are willing to actually pay for is now at it for a second time. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Now there's a Ning logo next to insanity in the dictionary.'
Company rating: 4.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Due to its rapid growth, there are a lot of moving parts, and few are interlocking in the way they ought. There's a lot of mis-communication and misunderstandings.'
Company rating: 3.5
Total reviews: 4
Comments: 'First and foremost, the internship at the Bleacher Report is a great way for a budding writer to build a portfolio and hone his or her writing skills through a structured program.'
'The two guys in charge of the internship were completely incompetent. By the end of the internship, most of the interns either quit, or seriously thought about quitting. The whole reason I did this was to get meaningful feedback on my work, but all I got back in my reviews most of the time were thoughtless comments.'
Company rating: 3.5
Total reviews: 4
Comments: 'Some of the senior managers have no people skills and have very little management experience which reflects in their management styles and abilities.'
'social, environmental stance brilliant'
'Generous vacation; Independent work environment'
'Transparency is lacking; Little opportunity for growth; Little training for ambitious employees;'
Company rating: 1.0
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'Small Co. Some good people.'
'Terrible management. No organizational communication. Lack of leadership.'
Company rating: 2.8
Total reviews: 78
Comments: 'Best perks I ever had in a work place!'
'Corporate culture virtually forces tired overworked people who just want to go home to their families to stay out and drink. WE ARE NOT IN COLLEGE ANYMORE.'
'The world has changed since the 1990's, Next Jump has not (Unless you count employee turnover, in that respect Next Jump is way ahead of the curve)'
'CEO makes time to meet and mentor his non direct reports through sales and management training sessions'
Company rating: 2.5
Total reviews: 11
Comments: 'There is a LOT of change, so this place is not for the thin-skinned - but if you can deal with it, you will love this place.'
'If you happen to be liked by executives, and can play that up you will get promoted, even if you are the worst practitioner in your area. There is no respect for experts and if you are not in the 'in crowd' you will not last long.'
Total reviews: 3
Comments: 'LONG hours, huge expectations, very sink or swim attitude. Either you can hack it or you can't, there is no middle ground. Benefits suck.'
'If you want to write and you want to be read, go to Gawker. There's also a bowling team.'
Company rating: 3.0
Total reviews: 20
Comments: 'At Vibrant you have the chance to take on challenging tasks and give feedback on how the company can grow. I really like how Doug Stevenson, our CEO, really cares about our opinions and actually went around a few times to ask employees on feedback on how we can improve as a company.'
'Unfair pay promotion, they are not ethical, and very hypocritical. I would highly suggest that you do not work for Vibrant Media if you are looking for long time job or career advancement. Stay away from Vibrant Media at any means necessary.'
Total reviews: 3
Comments: 'Brilliant management team who have previously built the market leaders in the space. Smart, motivated team that really cares about the company and building great products.'
'Company is growing very quickly, which means lots of opportunities for growth and advancement, but can also be a bit chaotic. In crunch times, can get a little stressful.'
Company rating: 4.3
Total reviews: 3
Comments: 'Great place to work with knowledgeable people who will help you learn,understand and grow in the ever changing on-line digital media industry.'
'Long hours, early mornings, not enough overtime meal reimbursement, not a lot of room for career advancement, not enough vacation time.'
Company rating: 3.5
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'Food, benefits, friendliness, PTO, and nerf guns'
'The awareness of being the lower class worker surrounded by upper class engineers.'
Company rating: 4.0
Total reviews: 3
Comments: 'Decent offerings to clients, good pay, great web resources and training, entertainment allowance, expenses reimbursed quickly, full medical dental vision, nice offices.'
'Snacks are provided, lunch is catered every month, and the holiday parties are quite the shindigs. If you are on the right team senior management will leave you alone to do your job.'
'Terrible management and resource allocation decisions are made for political reasons, and sometimes for no discernable reason at all.'
Company rating: 2.7
Total reviews: 10
Comments: 'Absolute flexibility in your schedule. Based off of Google Calender. Just close off the day and its yours. You really just unlock doors and deflect all other questions to the agent.'
'No one at Redfin has a clue about real estate. they have no professional background whatsoever in real estate. You've got a CEO with arrogance not only toward professional realtors and brokers, but arrogance as a whole toward all of this staff that didn't come with him from his previous software company.'
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'I am surprised at how well the no a-hole policy worked out.'
'Sometimes people are too nice and a little more confrontation wouldn't be a bad thing'
Company rating: 3.7
Total reviews: 3
Comments: 'The perks at this place are unbelievable: free lunch, free dinner if you work late, stocked pantry, free beverages/snacks, lots of 'happy hour' events, quarterly team outings, quarterly all-company outings, free car washes, dry cleaning service, 'swag' (shirts, bags, sweaters, right down to pens, notepads and licence plate frames), great location (filming set of first season of '24'), great salaries (at least for engineers, don't know about other roles), decent benefits, cell phone reimbursement, games area (pool, ping/beer pong, Wii/XBox, darts, basketball, softball league). Employees are also given a $75 gift card to spend on other employees as a rewards program.'
'Management needs to make serious moves to ensure that cowboy mentality is not allowed within the company by ANYONE (no matter what their position/seniority level), and that no favoritism is ever shown for that sort of behaviour.'
'I felt like I was almost being brainwashed into putting more time in because of the culture.'
Company rating: 2.6
Total reviews: 5
Comments: 'Three quarters of the people there are less than one year.'
'Many promises, but none kept... If you're considering working for them, do your homework and get everything in writing and don't give up your good contacts.'
'Good compensation package. Most people are friendly. Lots of promises. The CEO is a recognisable security figure. Very good corporate marketing.'
'Imperva is VERY cut throat and regularly terminates top performers for mysterious reasons.'
Company rating: 1.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Also, every employee is encouraged to become a part of the virtual world itself. The participation in the world is a very fun element of the job.'
'By having poor communication, the entire company become reactive. Everyone is reacting to things as they find out about them. That made it a very nerve wracking environment.'
'I wished they would manage. There is minimal emphasis on the employee in being an integral part of the daughter companies.'
Company rating: 4.0
Total reviews: 8
Comments: 'Being pre-IPO, the salaries are a bit low. Maybe higher than other startups but not google or facebook levels. Guess we don't have to commute to Mountain View though.'
'Exec staff is for the most part very approachable and receptive to new ideas. End results, not fluffy strategy, matter most.'
'The place is at times stressful and they've been occasionally brutal with firings but generally the place is very fair.'
Company rating: 3.4
Total reviews: 8
Comments: 'Some employees are extremely hard to work with, half don't care about doing the job right, and the other half don't care about you. Having to work outside when there's a foot of snow on the ground.'
'Room for growth is infinate and your continusly involved in process improvment and projects. Great place to work if you hate redundency and you love change.'
Company rating: 3.5
Total reviews: 2
Comments: ' If you are adept at throwing people under the bus to benefit yourself, this job is for you.'
'Really good environment to work in. People are all very friendly. You won't get bored. There is always something interesting going on. There are lots of opportunities to grow with this company.'
Company rating: 2.2
Total reviews: 6
Comments: 'Innovative, fast paced, and solutions oriented environment'
'Internal politics is dominant. Lack of communication among departments is prevalent.'
'Highly toxic culture and nasty politics at times made getting anything accomplished difficult at best. Highly dysfunctional management team would change product decisions for you at the drop of a hat with no notice or explanation.'
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'The top management is very focused on the expansion of the company, and in the CEO's words, 'put more money in the hands of our valued Stylists.''
'The overall benefits package needs a complete and utter rehaul, and they can't seem to find an HR manager to suit the company's current needs plus growth, and the employees are still waiting......'
Company rating: 4.4
Total reviews: 5
Comments: 'There are a lot of small benefits like catered lunches, flex time (most come in at 10am), and the unlimited vacation days. However the real benefit is the quality of the people and the work.'
'The people who worked in my department didn't seem to be very qualified and were very unprofessional most times. Management was not very flexible with days off even though the company promotes unlimited vacation.'
Company rating: 3.7
Total reviews: 25
Comments: 'The strategy of the company has almost become a sort of online Glengarry Glen Ross. Sell people on a substandard product with alot of jargon, grab the money, and hope you arent called every day for the rest of your employment about the lack of content or original thought that went into the geocities-esque website that was 'built' for them.'
'This is a great job for someone new in the workforce who is looking to learn about SEO/SEM.'
'The reality is this company is a company that doesn't care about the welfare of any of it's employees. It's a sinking ship and most of us original employees are desperately trying to get out, since the tactics the managers tell us to use in cold calling have cost us alot of business, as well as a reputation as the worst in the industry.'
Company rating: 4.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'very efficiently run. open and friendly environment. opportunities for growth if you have ability. Location is a plus if you like downtown SF. Free dinner.'
Company rating: 4.5
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'As a CMA, everyday may seem a bit repetitive, and there isn't much learning after working here for almost a year.'
'Everything is going well. It's a fun and nice place to work. Eventually Indeed with dominate the world. World Conquer!'
Company rating: 3.0
Total reviews: 22
Comments: 'It's exceptionally hard to find qualified technical candidates for the Kansas City office and this creates perpetual understaffing.'
'Everyone walks on eggshells around the president/ceo as if he is the messiah. No one stands up to him.'
'If you like a challenge, hate doing the same thing from day to day and view your time at Adknowledge about learning how to thrive at a startup then this is the place for you.'
Company rating: 2.5
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'The workplace is incredible. Paid lunches, snacks, beer...the leadership team is committed to keeping people happy. The growth has been staggering.'
'Smoke and Mirrors. The quality of their product is mediocre, and often misleading. The executive management did not really understand their staff and their work. This often led to micromanaging in some areas, and lack of management where it is needed the most.'
Company rating: 4.9
Total reviews: 17
Comments: 'I am far more excited and happier about working at Box than I have been at any other company in Silicon Valley.'
'Management (with the exception of a few) is not proactive at keeping people focused on personal growth'
'The people are motivated and the company is growing quickly so everyone is continually taking on new responsibilities and learning new things.'
Company rating: 2.6
Total reviews: 9
Comments: 'company this size (>100) but very detached between employees and managers. Managers do not know what you are working on. There is no appreciation. Managers and you probably talk once a month'
'An inefficient warehouse and a workplace that doesn't care about their employees safety at all.'
'Great Pay, great work environment. Good people to work for and work with. If you are a hard worker chegg is a great place to grow.'
Company rating: 4.2
Total reviews: 15
Comments: 'ZocDoc is a place that values excellence - in its employees and its product. I am at a company where I have a voice, where I have opportunity. I am lucky to feel excited and driven about my job. I couldn't imagine myself anywhere else!'
'Your friends might get sick of hearing about how great your workplace is!'
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Complete control of your job, your team leaders want nothing but success and everyone works as a team... creativity is promoted in just about every aspect of the company, the CEO is found all over the office, asking questions and answering questions about anything.'
Company rating: 3.4
Total reviews: 12
Comments: 'real estate industry, make over 100 dials a-day in a call centre atmosphere'
'Very easy to get hired. They hire anyone with any kind of sales or customer service experience.'
'Just by by-pass Trulia when job hunting unless you have no other options or just need to get your feet wet. Trulia -- Great concept and platform, terrible place to work!'
Company rating: 3.7
Total reviews: 3
Comments: 'They are constantly shifting responsibilities of lower and middle management and compensation is never considered. Also, job descriptions basically do not exist.'
'The people are great. Alcohol served ON THE CLOCK and a BEER KEG.'
Company rating: 3.6
Total reviews: 21
Comments: 'Loud music constantly playing. Often with mildly explicit lyrics (anything but a lot of 'F' words goes). I don't care if my friends or peers are swearing around me, but trying to talk to potential clients with songs some would find degrading/demeaning/inappropriate just wasn't professional in my opinion.'
'The career advancement opportunities. free odwalla smoothies. other perks include PTO, a great culture and fun people to work with.'
'The place is run by kids. All your peers are in their early to mid-twenties, who think they know it all.'
Company rating: 2.9
Total reviews: 8
Comments: 'Some of the nicest people work at eHarmony, but unfortunately growth opportunities are very limited. Benefits packages are poor as well.'
'great charter -- making the world a better place by helping people find love'
Company rating: 2.8
Total reviews: 5
Comments: 'systems / tools suck making it next to impossible to preform your job efficiently (causes hours of overtime)'
'Unfortunately, some of the 'valued' employees are young and impressionable giving way to high school type behaviours that would never be condoned as professional or simple human courtesy.'
Company rating: 3.7
Total reviews: 10
Comments: 'Similarity to 'Devil Wears Prada' attitude of management is shocking - disrespect was shown to assistants on a daily basis; it is often the support staff that are blamed for management's errors'
'Fast paced work keeps everyone busy and never a dull moment. Tons to learn from very talented management. Hyper growth leads to endless opportunities'
Company rating: 3.5
Total reviews: 4
Comments: 'if you can't handle a two minute meeting, you should not work at kayak; they usually get stuff done very quickly'
'Poor management, communication, a lot of drinking - you're either in the frat, or you're not.'
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Be ready to be agile! Very fast moving start-up and nothing is today what it will be tomorrow. Stability junkies beware.'
Company rating: 4.3
Total reviews: 6
Comments: 'Not an easy place to get started. Find a buddy, ask lots of question, elbow your way into spaces where you have passion.'
'We don't get free food every day.'
Company rating: 5.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Great people, great product, passionate workforce, wonderful office environment. Tons of opportunities to grow professionally and take on new challenges.'
'This isn't a con, but there is less structure and performance feedback than other companies; it's typical of start-ups.'
Company rating: 2.0
Total review: 1
Comments: 'Support isn't outsourced abroad, humans are involved in escalations'
'Extremely young (in experience years) senior management, attempting to be a jr Steve Jobs and burning bridges quickly (both inside and outside the organisation)'
'One wrong attitude remark will quickly setoff a firing spree, has happened in many departments already'
Company rating: 2.5
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'Extreme and bizarre level of arrogance from many upper and middle managers. Teamwork is definitely not a strong quality of the company culture. I'm not sure what's to become of Hulu but if it's any reflection of compensation of the managers, it will definitely fail. The problem is that Hulu is not a sure thing, but people are resting on their laurels.'
'Stop hiring jerks. I lived in LA most of my life so that is to be expected, but there is an extremely high concentration within Hulu. The people there literally think they're working at Google or Facebook.'
Company rating: 3.0
Total reviews: 1
Comments: 'Freedom to do other things as long as your tasks are complete'
'Hard work is not recognised anymore'
Company rating: 4.0
Total reviews: 2
Comments: 'A fast-moving startup where it's sometimes easier to see what isn't getting done than reward the good efforts being made by staff every day. Everyone is stretched so thin that sometimes the pressure takes over.'
'There is always way too much to do on any given day, which allows for specialisations beyond a given job function.'
Company rating: 2.5
Total reviews: 25
Comments: 'If you are under 25, have no kids, love the smell of dog and want to get fat eating all kinds of free food, by all means , apply. It will be the extension of the dorm-living that you will need right after college. Professionals who want to complete an entire design/develop/iterate/deploy/and document cycle will find the going is tough.'
'Free food, unlimited vocation, genius founder, lots of t-shirts, zynga daily news to keep up to date with what is happening around in the industry.'
'One of the company values is something called 'Zynga Speed', which means accepting that quality will be sacrificed and long hours will be expected, over and over again.'
Company rating: 4.3
Total reviews: 83
Comments: 'The ability to take an idea and turn it into a reality without the need for level after level of approval. Only really massive changes require any significant oversight at all.'
'Hard work is not valued. It's all about the way you fake how much you find the company 'awesome'. There are managers who go to work at 11.30am every day and barely do any work, but because they are very good at faking their enthusiasm for the company, they are still there.'
'Every employee has the ability to change the world everyday.'
'The environment is just horrible to work in. I'm a top student form a top school, and people just have no lives here. The managers push you until exhaustion, and even then, there were several people on my team who were fired within a short time frame simply because they were 'under-performing'. I've never heard of any company fire engineers so enthusiastically.'
