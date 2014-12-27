Facebook Employees Get 'Zero Credit' For Their Titles

Adnan Abidi/Reuters Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Most of Facebook’s 8,000 employees are millennials — and the average age is 28, compared to 30 at Google and 31 at Apple, the Wall Street Journal reports.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is 30.

The company has embraced stereotypes about millennials (like, that they’re entitled and hate negative feedback) in its management strategy. For example, the company gives employees lots of freedom and encourages them to have a strong sense of ownership over their work.

Facebook execs tell managers to focus 80% on employees’ strengths when they’re conducting performance reviews, and to move people to different roles based on what they’re good at, not where the company actually needs more people.

Plus, even low-level employees are encouraged to question and criticise their managers.

“You get zero credit for your title,” Don Faul, a former Facebook exec, told The Wall Street Journal’s Reed Albergotti. “It’s all about the quality of the work, the power of your conviction and the ability to influence people.”

Faul remembers that when he first started at Facebook in 2008, employees pushed back when he tried to schedule an 8 a.m. meeting. Only after they realised that the early time-slot was necessary to include employees stationed in Ireland, did the employees concede to take Faul’s orders.

“I was walking on eggshells from minute one,” he said.

That mindset has occasionally been a turn-off to older employees, who feel like their past accomplishments aren’t valued.

Although another former employee described working at Facebook as hectic, intense, and the kind of environment that burns you out after seven or eight years, its strategy of catering to its young workforce seems to be working.

“It’s the first Fortune 500 company built by millennials,” former product manager Molly Graham told Albergotti.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.