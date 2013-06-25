What It's Like Walking Around Amazon's Massive Offices In Seattle

Amazon has what is probably the biggest urban office space in the world.



Its main offices are just a few blocks from Lake Union, right in the heart of Seattle. It’s a less than 30 minute walk from downtown, or tourist spots like Pike Place Market, or nice neighborhoods like Queen Anne.

Amazon’s buildings blend right in with their urban environment. Walking past Amazon’s buildings, you wouldn’t even realise you were in the middle of its corporate headquarters unless someone told you.

We were in Seattle recently and got a partial tour of the space from one of its communications people. It’s hard to capture the full environment, which really just feels like a neighbourhood in a city, but we tried our best…

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

