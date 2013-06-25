What It's Like Walking Around Amazon's Massive Offices In Seattle

Amazon has what is probably the biggest urban office space in the world.
Its main offices are just a few blocks from Lake Union, right in the heart of Seattle. It’s a less than 30 minute walk from downtown, or tourist spots like Pike Place Market, or nice neighborhoods like Queen Anne.
Amazon’s buildings blend right in with their urban environment. Walking past Amazon’s buildings, you wouldn’t even realise you were in the middle of its corporate headquarters unless someone told you.
We were in Seattle recently and got a partial tour of the space from one of its communications people. It’s hard to capture the full environment, which really just feels like a neighbourhood in a city, but we tried our best…
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Across from Day 1 South is Day 1 North. We took this photo in the North building, which explains the name of the place. CEO Jeff Bezos wants everyone at the company to think long term, so he's emphasising that Amazon is just getting started.
Amazon acquired Kiva in March 2012 for $775 million. It's an automated, robotic system for warehouses. It has a bit of info on Kiva in the lobby.
Inside the offices, you can see the importance of dogs. On the sign for elevators, there is an illustration of a man, woman, and dog.
We couldn't get a ton of great photos inside Amazon's offices of employees working ... so we just tried to snap as many as we could while walking around to give you a sense of what it's like at Amazon.
It can be just as luxurious inside the conference rooms as it is outside the conference rooms. This one is designed to be more like a living room than a conference room.
Amazon's desks are made out of recycled doors. See that hole? That's where a doorknob would normally go.
It's an Amazon locker. We're pretty sure you can get Amazon packages delivered to your office at Amazon, but some employees like to use these Amazon lockers anyway.
This is the deck for the Brave Horse Tavern, a restaurant tucked into Amazon's buildings. During nice weather, it's packed with Amazon employees.
Here's another restaurant. Unlike, say Google, Amazon doesn't give out free food. It just has some good restaurants around its campus for employees to eat at.
Here's an explanation of Broomball. Basically, you use a taped up broom to push a giant ball around a field.
The outside of one of Amazon's buildings is decorated with the original screen savers used on the e-ink Kindle reader.
You also can see the lake, where seaplanes land. The planes will zoom right over the building into the water.
Another sign of the pro-dog culture. There's a water fountain up top for humans and a water fountain at the bottom for doggies.
