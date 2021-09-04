I flew to the UK for the first time during the pandemic. It wasn’t easy or cheap.

The UK is finally open to Americans after more than a year of closed borders.

As of August 2, vaccinated Americans are allowed to enter the UK for non-essential purposes, including tourism. UK border control at Heathrow Airport. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But entering the UK isn’t as easy as flashing a vaccination card, as it is elsewhere in Europe. Travelers must take tests before departure and after arriving in the country. Emily Alexander, 37, shows her COVID-19 vaccination card shortly after getting the vaccine in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on January 11, 2021. Terry Tang/AP Photo

I flew to the UK on JetBlue’s inaugural flight to London and saw why it’s not the easiest country to enter, even while vaccinated and fully recovered from COVID-19. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider Read more:

Like many countries, the UK requires a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country. Both polymerase chain reaction – or PCR, for short – and antigen tests are acceptable. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider Source: UK government

My flight to London was on a Wednesday and that meant I could get tested as early as Sunday. So, I went to the airport. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

The New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, which operates the city’s public hospitals, has numerous free testing sites throughout the five boroughs. Its location at John F. Kennedy International Airport, I’ve found, is always empty and reliable. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

I set out on a rainy Sunday to get the test and requested a PCR test just to be safe. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

A quick swab of the nose and I was on my way. I’ve taken numerous tests here and have never billed been; though, I do see the insurance claims. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

With that test coming back negative in under 24 hours, I should’ve been good to enter the UK. Now, I had to arrange a post-arrival test. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

American visitors to the UK are required to take a “day two” test on or before the second day from their arrival. I was landing on a Thursday so had to take the test no later than Saturday. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Finding a provider was not easy. Hundreds of firms are listed on the UK government’s website with no easy way to search based on city. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

After hours of searching, I found a testing site from the UK government’s website just a few stops on the London Underground from my hotel in the community of Shepherd’s Bush. It cost £79 or $US110.48 ($AU148). Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

The worst part was, I had to do this process twice since I was planning a day trip to France in the middle of my trip.

On top of that, I needed to book a rapid antigen test to get back into the US just in case the PCR results didn’t come back in time. A health worker pours a sample for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at Chakkarpur Community Centre on June 26, 2020 in Gurugram, India. Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

I resolved to book an “at-home” test for my second day two test and had the firm. ship it to my hotel in London as I couldn’t have it sent to the US. That test cost £60, or $US83.90 ($AU113). Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

The irony, though, was that I used British Airways’ website to get a discount code even though I was flying JetBlue. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Lastly, I booked a rapid antigen test from a provider that had a location inside London’s St. Pancras International Station. That only cost £32 or $US44.75 ($AU60). Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I spent a good eight hours over the course of a week planning these different tests and navigating the rules. Once I booked the tests, I was given a confirmation number to put on my passenger locator form required to enter the UK. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I also needed another pre-departure test to get back into the UK after my side trip to France. For that one, I went to CVS on a Tuesday before my trip. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

CVS similarly offers free tests and though I had never used the service before, I was hopeful the results would be the same. Three cars were ahead of me at the drive-thru and it took a good 20 minutes to get to the window. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

This was a self-serve test so I had to swap my own nose and put it in the provided tube and sealed bag. That test came back in under 48 hours with the same negative result. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

Then, it was finally time to fly to England. I printed a massive stack of papers with my test results and the rules for entering the UK just in case I was challenged. Flying JetBlue Airways from New York to London. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I even got two more tests before my trip at the airport and a pop-up site in Manhattan just to be sure. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

The JetBlue check-in agent verified my Sunday test and vaccination document. And with that, I was all set to jet. Flying JetBlue Airways from New York to London. Thomas Pallini/Insider

That was the last time anybody reviewed my tests. Officials normally at customs upon arrival into the UK but JetBlue had arranged to use electronic gates in London and I never spoke to a border agent. Using electronic gates to cross the UK border at Heathrow Airport. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It was soon time for the first test, just one day into my trip. This was the rapid antigen test to get back to the US. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Quick and painless, I left with an itchy nose and eventual negative result. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The next test was the UK government-mandated day two test. I hopped on the Underground and went to Shepherd’s Bush. Riding the London Underground. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It wasn’t a part of London I wanted to see or necessarily be in. But I had to take the test. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

Lo-and-behold, I found it in the back of an eyeglass shop. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

All in all, I was in and out in under five minutes. The result came back the same day: negative. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I could’ve used that result to fly home but already booked the rapid antigen test. Back I went on my trip. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

Coming back from France on the Eurostar, I was asked for my negative COVID-19 test by customs officials. My Tuesday test from the CVS got me in just fine. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The final test was the at-home test that was delivered to my hotel. I had to take this test after coming back from France, even though I was leaving the UK in less than 48 hours. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

Just like the CVS test, a packet was provided with a test kit to be sent back. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

It took some time to figure how what information to put on the vial but there was a handy guide to assist. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

This test consisted of a tonsil and nose swab. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It wasn’t very secure, though, as there was nothing verifying I was the person taking the test. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In any case, all I had to do was drop off the box in a mailbox. The results came on a Wednesday after dropping it off on a Sunday morning. Getting a COVID-19 test to travel to the UK Thomas Pallini/Insider

At no point was I required to inform the UK government of my results, nor was there any effort to check and see if I had actually taken the tests. Flying JetBlue Airways from New York to London. Thomas Pallini/Insider