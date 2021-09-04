I flew to the UK for the first time during the pandemic. It wasn’t easy or cheap.

- The UK is open to vaccinated Americans but multiple tests are required for entry.
- Travelers need a pre-departure test and post-arrival test while in the UK, regardless of the length of stay.
- Tests are costly and a weekend trip to the UK and France cost me more than $US200 ($AU268) in testing.
The UK is finally open to Americans after more than a year of closed borders.
As of August 2, vaccinated Americans are allowed to enter the UK for non-essential purposes, including tourism.
But entering the UK isn’t as easy as flashing a vaccination card, as it is elsewhere in Europe. Travelers must take tests before departure and after arriving in the country.
I flew to the UK on JetBlue’s inaugural flight to London and saw why it’s not the easiest country to enter, even while vaccinated and fully recovered from COVID-19.
Like many countries, the UK requires a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country. Both polymerase chain reaction – or PCR, for short – and antigen tests are acceptable.
Source: UK government
My flight to London was on a Wednesday and that meant I could get tested as early as Sunday. So, I went to the airport.
The New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, which operates the city’s public hospitals, has numerous free testing sites throughout the five boroughs. Its location at John F. Kennedy International Airport, I’ve found, is always empty and reliable.
I set out on a rainy Sunday to get the test and requested a PCR test just to be safe.
A quick swab of the nose and I was on my way. I’ve taken numerous tests here and have never billed been; though, I do see the insurance claims.
With that test coming back negative in under 24 hours, I should’ve been good to enter the UK. Now, I had to arrange a post-arrival test.
American visitors to the UK are required to take a “day two” test on or before the second day from their arrival. I was landing on a Thursday so had to take the test no later than Saturday.
Finding a provider was not easy. Hundreds of firms are listed on the UK government’s website with no easy way to search based on city.
After hours of searching, I found a testing site from the UK government’s website just a few stops on the London Underground from my hotel in the community of Shepherd’s Bush. It cost £79 or $US110.48 ($AU148).
The worst part was, I had to do this process twice since I was planning a day trip to France in the middle of my trip.
On top of that, I needed to book a rapid antigen test to get back into the US just in case the PCR results didn’t come back in time.
I resolved to book an “at-home” test for my second day two test and had the firm. ship it to my hotel in London as I couldn’t have it sent to the US. That test cost £60, or $US83.90 ($AU113).
The irony, though, was that I used British Airways’ website to get a discount code even though I was flying JetBlue.
Lastly, I booked a rapid antigen test from a provider that had a location inside London’s St. Pancras International Station. That only cost £32 or $US44.75 ($AU60).
I spent a good eight hours over the course of a week planning these different tests and navigating the rules. Once I booked the tests, I was given a confirmation number to put on my passenger locator form required to enter the UK.
I also needed another pre-departure test to get back into the UK after my side trip to France. For that one, I went to CVS on a Tuesday before my trip.
CVS similarly offers free tests and though I had never used the service before, I was hopeful the results would be the same. Three cars were ahead of me at the drive-thru and it took a good 20 minutes to get to the window.
This was a self-serve test so I had to swap my own nose and put it in the provided tube and sealed bag. That test came back in under 48 hours with the same negative result.
Then, it was finally time to fly to England. I printed a massive stack of papers with my test results and the rules for entering the UK just in case I was challenged.
I even got two more tests before my trip at the airport and a pop-up site in Manhattan just to be sure.
The JetBlue check-in agent verified my Sunday test and vaccination document. And with that, I was all set to jet.
That was the last time anybody reviewed my tests. Officials normally at customs upon arrival into the UK but JetBlue had arranged to use electronic gates in London and I never spoke to a border agent.
It was soon time for the first test, just one day into my trip. This was the rapid antigen test to get back to the US.
Quick and painless, I left with an itchy nose and eventual negative result.
The next test was the UK government-mandated day two test. I hopped on the Underground and went to Shepherd’s Bush.
It wasn’t a part of London I wanted to see or necessarily be in. But I had to take the test.
Lo-and-behold, I found it in the back of an eyeglass shop.
All in all, I was in and out in under five minutes. The result came back the same day: negative.
I could’ve used that result to fly home but already booked the rapid antigen test. Back I went on my trip.
Coming back from France on the Eurostar, I was asked for my negative COVID-19 test by customs officials. My Tuesday test from the CVS got me in just fine.
The final test was the at-home test that was delivered to my hotel. I had to take this test after coming back from France, even though I was leaving the UK in less than 48 hours.
Just like the CVS test, a packet was provided with a test kit to be sent back.
It took some time to figure how what information to put on the vial but there was a handy guide to assist.
This test consisted of a tonsil and nose swab.
It wasn’t very secure, though, as there was nothing verifying I was the person taking the test.
In any case, all I had to do was drop off the box in a mailbox. The results came on a Wednesday after dropping it off on a Sunday morning.
At no point was I required to inform the UK government of my results, nor was there any effort to check and see if I had actually taken the tests.
Overall, I spent $US239.13 ($AU321) on three different tests without including travel expenses and took countless more just for a weekend in London. I’ll stick to destinations that don’t require tests for future trips.