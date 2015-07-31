I tried the latest rival to Snapchat, but I'm not convinced it will be the next big thing

Yahoo Livetext is video chatting without sound.

Judging by the promotional photos for Yahoo’s new app Livetext, which show tanned, college-aged models on the beach and the ski slopes, I seem a little bit beyond the demographic the huge internet company is going for.

Yes, I’m a, cough, “millennial,” (and I like to go to the beach and ski!) but at 31, I’m on the older side of those born between 1982 and 2002.

But I was still excited to give it a shot.

Livetext, which Yahoo announced Wednesday but didn’t come out until Thursday, is a new messaging app that allows you to make video calls. But the catch is that the app has no sound — all of the communicating is done through text, emoji, and facial expressions.

Think of it like a video call like FaceTime or Skype, but on mute, and with the ability to overlay the video with text and emoji.

Yahoo says the app is designed to be a simpler form of communication like texting, but include video to make it more expressive and personal.

I understand what Yahoo is getting at. Taking selfies in public has somehow become socially acceptable, but holding the phone out in front of you while someone’s voice is blaring out of the speakers just shouldn’t be done outside of your own home.

But I still found that making a video call, without actually being able to hear anything, was awkward and not actually that useful.

Here’s what it’s like using Livetext.

