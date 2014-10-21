Here's What It Looks Like When You Use Apple Pay To Buy Something In The Store

Apple Pay, Apple’s new mobile payments system for iPhones and iPads, launched Monday.

If you have an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, you can use it to buy stuff in stores that have near field communication (NFC) pads on their credit card terminals.

We tested Apple Pay on one of those pads at Walgreens. It worked perfectly. However, it might not be much easier than just pulling out your credit card and swiping.

Here’s how it works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.