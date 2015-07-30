I had a great experience upgrading to Windows 10 from Windows 7, and now I'm convinced everyone should try it

Microsoft Don’t be afraid to upgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 7.

Thankfully, Microsoft made it easy for me to avoid Windows 8 like the plague while I was using Windows 7.

What made it easy to avoid was the fact that you actually had to spend money to upgrade to Windows 8. It was a good thing I tried it out on someone else’s computer first and read the countelss horror stories about Windows 8 online.

But Windows 10 is harder to ignore. For one, there’s the little Windows 10 symbol that appears on the bottom right of your desktop, which beckons you to upgrade. It’s also a free upgrade if you are currently running Window 7 or 8.

So, would you be making a grave mistake by upgrading to Windows 10 if you’re currently running Windows 7?

The short answer is no, it’s not a mistake.

Here’s why.

There really isn’t very much “getting used to” in Windows 10. As a long-time Windows 7 user, I’m fully content with the Windows 10 upgrade.

Once my computer was done with the upgrade, which didn’t take long at all, I was faced with my old desktop wallpaper, all my icons were in the right places, and all my settings were the same. Everything worked as it did before. It was almost nothing really happened.

And yes, the Start menu was still there. (Windows 8 removed the Start menu, which is part of the reason why most Windows 7 users didn’t upgrade.)

Screenshot Windows 10 is essentially Windows 7 with a modern facelift. This isn’t my personal desktop, but the wallpaper and icons I had on Windows 7 would all be here automatically after upgrading.

In fact, it looked like a sleeker, more modern Windows 7,

my Windows 7, rather than a brand new operating system.

Windows 8’s ridiculous “Modern UI,” the tablet-style interface that has no place on a computer, is now in the Start menu, but it’s actually quite nice. The large icons act like a visual shortcut to apps and services, which you can personalise or remove altogether. And all your apps are still there. They’re just hidden in the “All Apps” option.

Screenshot You can add or remove app and settings icons.

If you really wanted it, you could get the Modern UI by going into Tablet Mode, but by no means is it forced upon you like it was with Windows 8 for certain settings, apps, and features.

If there is something you’d like to change but you don’t want to learn and go through the simpler new menus in Settings, I can use the search bar on the right of the Start button. For example, instead of clicking through Settings to change the sensitivity of my mouse, I just typed “mouse” in the search bar, hit Enter, and the Mouse menu appeared.

Screenshot Search for the thing you want in the search bar, click on it in the results, and the relevant window appears. No need to get used to anything.

If I wasn’t happy with Windows 10, however, I could easily revert back to my trusty old Windows 7 by typing “Recovery” in the search bar, where a menu will popup with the option to “Go Back to Windows 7.” It’s as easy as that.

Bottom line: Windows 10 is a great upgrade for Windows 7 users. You have nothing to lose. If you’re worried you won’t like it, you can always go back to Windows 7.

