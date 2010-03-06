What It's Like To Work With Mark Zuckerberg

What’s it like to work with Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg?

As revealed in a recent newspaper profile, one Facebook engineeer — Andrew “Boz” Bosworth — went through the trouble of creating a “Working with Zuck” how-to guide for Facebook employees, which was distributed within the company.

Facebook was kind enough to publish the guide on its Facebook Engineering page yesterday. Here’s the quick version:

“Zuck expects debate.” He’d rather get some pushback on ideas than be the dictator. Feel comfortable talking back, though don’t assume he’s going to change his mind right away.

“Zuck isn’t sentimental.” This is obvious to any Facebook user — the company changes its design several times per year, and has changed its focus from profile pages to the news feed to apps to real-time sharing over the years. “Zuck could spend a year building something and, without hesitation, throw it away the next day to do something better.”

“Zuck experiences things contextually.” Mark wants to test things before making decisions about them, trying to simulate the user’s experience.

“Zuck pushes people.” Sometimes, he wants you to get a lot done in a short period of time.

He’s smart, and often right, but also often unpredictable. “He has an ability to detach himself from previous success and make decisions based on an acute awareness of timely opportunities, which often leads to bold, sometimes even schizophrenic, direction changes that can be difficult for the faint-hearted to stomach.”

Don’t miss our exclusive investigation into the REAL story behind Facebook’s founding and some very controversial things Mark did in Facebook’s early days →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.