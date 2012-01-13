What It's Like To Work Inside New York's Most Aggressive PR Spin Machine

If you Google the words “PR agency” or “PR firm,” the top results belong to 5WPR, whose owner and CEO, Ronn Torossian, enjoys the reputation of being the most intense, in-your-face PR man in New York.



Skip directly to the photo tour>>

The New York Times once called him “brash and aggressively outspoken.” BusinessWeek described him as “The Bad Boy of Buzz.”

Gawker has an entire section of its site devoted to negative stories about Torossian, including the time he sued a competitor who bought the URL “rontorossian.com” and pointed it to the Summer’s Eve website.

The reality is that Torossian’s 90-employee shop is best-known for the sheer volume of media pitching it does, mostly for consumer products. It is not unusual for writers in the business press to receive three emails or calls a day from 5W staffers. When they’re launching products, 5W execs can send up to 60 pitches a day to different media outlets. “Everyone here pitches media, from myself to my most junior employee,” Torossian told B.I. “We are very intense.”

Torossian gained fame for representing celebrities in early 2000s. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment was his first client. He’s also represented Pamela Anderson, Snoop Dogg and Lil’ Kim.

More recently, 5W has worked for blue-chip brands such as Barnes & Noble, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Evian, and Microsoft. It also promotes Hint water, Cold-Eeze and grey Line New York sightseeing, plus off-beat products such as LifeStyles condoms, “sexy lifestyle brand” Booty Parlor, and the Shake Weight. In fact, every employee gets a Shake Weight to use at their desk when they’re hired. “Shake Weight works,” Torossian told us. He’s also authored a new book on his craft, “For Immediate Release.”

This week, Torossian told Business Insider why he works the way he does. He let us spend some time interviewing his staffers and allowed us to take photos inside 5W. Torossian even offered to show us his agency’s tax returns. We got an unusual level of access — the marketing business generally doesn’t like “behind the scenes” coverage — which says something admirable about the agency’s transparency. Torossiann isn’t afraid of scrutiny. Most everyone else is.

The result is a rare look at what it’s like inside one of the U.S.’s busiest, most effective PR shops. If you don’t like working from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., or being constantly rejected by reporters, then this is a tour through your personal workplace hell.

On the other hand, if you want to see how an agency that isn’t afraid to “get its hands dirty” (as Torossian describes it) in the media sausage factory, and is enormously successful at doing so, then this is for you.

