This Is What Life Is Actually Like Working For Facebook

Facebook is easily one of the coolest places to work right now.



The social network has a ton of cash and employees enjoy luxuries like free gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Besides epic meals, Facebook employees have a high quality of life on the social network’s campus. It’s a mix of work and play.

For instance, each year, Facebook hosts a birthday party for itself and employees are the ones that receive gifts.

Answers site Quora has a topic where employees give a behind the scenes view of working at the world’s largest social network.

Each Friday Mark Zuckerberg holds a weekly Q&A session. Employee's say that Zuckerberg shares his thoughts for the week and takes questions on any topic Facebookers want to talk about. The most common internal communication tool is obviously Facebook, but the most used product internally is Facebook Groups. Interns at Facebook make $25,000 more than the average U.S. citizen. Glassdoor reports that the average base salary for a Facebook Intern is about $67,000. Every year the company throws itself a birthday party and each employee is given a present. This year, it was pajama bottoms previous years have included watches and socks. Current Facebook employees say that every new engineer is expected to have code live within one week of starting. Facebook's Epic Cafe serves gourmet meals for employees throughout the day. The space was designed by the team behind the Ace Hotel in New York, its meant to be a social hotspot. If you're having an issue with work tools like your keyboard or you need a laptop charger there are vending machines scattered throughout the campus where you can swipe your badge and get what you need instantly. Meeting rooms on the main campus get their names after an employee vote resulting in some interesting conference rooms. Once a year, the company rents out a local park and the entire office goes and plays a variety of school yard games like dodgeball, kickball, soccer and even less athletic things like rock, paper, scissors and skeeball. Facebook wants its employees to be comfortable and happy. If you work better using a Mac the company will give you one but if you prefer using a Linux or Windows computer you have access to that too. Facebookers also have the choice of multiple size computers too. The idea is that you can get what fits you best, because if you're comfortable and happy with your tools, you'll be more productive. Now see what its like to work for Google... Google Employees Reveal Their favourite Perks Working For The Company >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.