Here's What It's Like To Sell Pot (Sort Of) Legally

A: Every day is pretty crazy. And it runs the gambit across the board of craziness. Like selling cannabis to a 85-year-old woman for her joint pain, then having a terrifying, scary person come in and try to barter with you.

The most memorable day for sure was when Olympia and South Seattle were being raided. Everyone in the industry was contacting each other, via email, cell phone, fax, everything. We just sat there and looked at each other and said 'what are we going to do?'. A few minutes later, I said 'let's get the fuck out of here.' So, of course we gathered all the herb, all the patient information, pretty much anything of value and got it out of there and sat at home waiting all day to hear what was going on and figuring out when we'd return to our shop and if the feds had kicked down our door.

