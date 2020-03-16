I spent the day in the UK town of Ipswich, and I still don't get why it was named one of the world's emerging destinations for 2020

Rachel Hosie/Insider My favourite parts of Ipswich were Christchurch Park, the Tudor houses, and the waterfront.

Ipswich was the only place in the UK to feature on TripAdvisor’s recent Emerging Destinations list.

The East Anglian town ranked 14th in the global Travellers’ Choice awards and was praised for keeping “its historical charm intact.”

I recently spent a day there and found a lot of the Tudor buildings absolutely charming. It also had a beautiful park and lovely waterfront area.

However, there were plenty of uninspiring parts of the town, too, and definitely scope for more “emerging” to take place.

While there were parts of Ipswich I liked, I still don’t get why it made TripAdvisor’s list.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ipswich, a town in the UK with a population of just over 130,000, was named one of the world’s top emerging destinations in February when TripAdvisor announced the winners of its annual Travellers’ Choice awards.

Emerging Destinations, meant to be about “looking ahead to what’s next – the destinations still ahead of the curve that smart travellers are already saving to their Trips on Tripadvisor,” was one of two new categories this year.

While the number one emerging destination was Kaliningrad, Russia, Ipswich was the only UK place to make the list, coming in at number 14.

The capital of Suffolk in the east of England, it’s not a town that is particularly popular with tourists – and after spending the day there recently, I’m a little confused why it scored so highly.

Indeed, when I told friends and followers that I was going, most people – Ipswich residents included – responded with one word: Why?

Talking about the town, TripAdvisor said: “Enjoy England on the waterfront with a trip to Ipswich. A destination that’s managed to keep its historical charm intact, Ipswich is a cultural hub of activity.

“From strolling through the arboretum at Christchurch Park, taking in a show at the famous Regent Theatre, viewing Constable’s art at Christchurch Mansion, it’s little wonder travellers are falling in love with Ipswich.”

It went on: “With superb transport links, an excellent range of accommodation options, and ever-growing list of theatres, dance houses and things to, Ipswich is attracting some well-deserved traveller attention.”

Here’s what it was really like to visit.

I arrived from London by train at around 10 a.m. — it was a quick and easy journey, taking a little over an hour. Ipswich station is small, but has a Starbucks and a Greggs bakery. It was quiet but sunny, with a delightful smell of freshly-cut grass in the air.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The station isn’t in the centre of the town, but it’s only a short walk away.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I walked over the river …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… and followed signs to the town centre. Nothing seemed “emerging” just yet, but I’d give it time.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

What was clear, however, was Ipswich’s love of its most famous resident of recent times: Ed Sheeran. Not only is there currently an exhibition about the singer at Christchurch Mansion, but fans can even go on an Ed Sheeran trail, visiting venues that chart his rise to fame.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I stumbled upon the Willis Building, which was striking and unusual. Unfortunately, it’s just an office building.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I carried on walking, aware that I was yet to find the town centre, so it would have been hasty to form any firm opinions based on my initial impressions.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Things were looking up.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I walked down streets lined with estate agents, a pilates studio, financial planning offices, a Ladbrokes betting company, a Mexican restaurant — so far, much like any other English town.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

As I reached a busier part of town, I became aware that I was getting some funny looks.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Had the people of Ipswich never seen someone walking down the street in a fluffy blue coat, obnoxiously big earrings, and gym leggings? (I was going to the gym later, OK?) In London, no one would have batted an eyelid at my weird ensemble. Turns out I stood out in Ipswich.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I walked past this charming antique and vintage shop and headed on down St Nicholas Street …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… which may have been my favourite street in the whole city.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Many of the buildings were impressively old — indeed, Ipswich is said to be England’s oldest Saxon town.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Not only was the architecture incredibly quaint and full of character …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… but the buildings were all home to cute independent stores and cafes including salons, old fashioned sweet shops, a vegan cafe, a florist, and an antique shop.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

At around 10.30 a.m., it was almost eerily quiet, though — I walked past a road called Silent Street, which seemed apt.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I hadn’t seen a whole lot of trendy independent coffee shops among the cute traditional tea rooms, but Applaud Coffee caught my eye, so I decided to pop in.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

There were homebaked sweet treats on the counter …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… as well as savoury options including sausage rolls and cheese scones. With flowers in milk bottles on the tables, the cafe had a countryside chic, homey vibe.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I ordered a white Americano (as per usual), grabbed a bottle of mint-infused tap water, and sat myself down at one of the little cafe’s wooden tables. The coffee was very good.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I perused the lunch menu of the month, and when I saw the brunch dishes arrive at the table next to me, immediately regretted having already had breakfast.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Sufficiently caffeinated, I wandered up the charming St Nicholas Street in search of the main central area.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I found a Revolution bar — a staple of any British city — in this rather large building, surrounded by other bars, kebab shops, and chippies, and I sensed the area would have a very different vibe at night.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Ipswich has a lot of pubs, too. Really classically British-looking ones, which I could imagine being popular with tourists.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I came across the tourist information office, which looks like a gorgeous church.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I walked up St Stephens Lane into Arras Square, which was a lovely pedestrianized area.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

There was a shopping centre housing many popular British chain restaurants, high street stores, and a gym.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

But I was more interested in checking out the independent stores and cafes leading off the square, which were charming.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I was soon on Buttermarket, which is one of the main shopping streets in Ipswich.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

One of the most famous — and most beautiful — buildings on the street is the Ancient House, which was built in the 14th century. It was originally a fine merchant’s house but is now a branch of kitchenware store Lakeland.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

In Ipswich town centre you’ll find all the same chains you see up and down the UK.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

However, about half the buildings are incredibly old and quaint — though not all of them. I’m looking at you, H&M.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I noticed I was receiving more leery looks and street harassment from men than I’m used to getting in London. Later that day, I spoke to some Ipswich residents about this, and they said it’s a very real issue in the city.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I tried to ignore it and carried on exploring, walking past a delicious-smelling sausage cart, and I found Ipswich Town Hall, which is an incredibly stunning Victorian building.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The town centre started to get busy as lunchtime approached, so I ventured off the main drag. There were some empty buildings where businesses had apparently failed. RIP Pump & Grind.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

As I walked, I was fascinated by the mix of architectural styles in the city.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I soon found myself at the entrance of Christchurch Park, which was a delightful escape from the busy town centre.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The park is home to the beautiful Tudor mansion, Christchurch Mansion.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It’s also huge, with sprawling hills, lots of trees, ponds, and tennis courts.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

There were children feeding ducks, a man sketching, and couples walking with strollers.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It was so peaceful and beautiful, and with the sun on my face, I felt wonderfully calm.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The park was pretty clean and devoid of rubbish, too — well, aside from one condom wrapper I saw. Charming.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I ventured back into the town centre in search of lunch …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… but not before stopping to appreciate this row of colourful townhouses.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I hadn’t seen many independent cafes and restaurants in the town centre, but had heard good things about the waterfront, so I walked that way.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

One of the things I loved about Ipswich was hearing seagulls flying overhead, which is always a welcome reminder that you’re by the coast.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The waterfront has been redeveloped in recent years — a friend who grew up in the city told me it “used to be so grim,” but I thought it was actually pretty nice. Boats bobbed away and there were lots of modern blocks of apartments surrounding the harbour.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

There were various restaurants lining the waterfront …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… but I plumped for one called the Grazing Sheep. I do like to graze.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It was cosy and cute, with views over the harbour.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I ordered the superfood salad, but added goat cheese and chicken. It was the best decision I made all day.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It. Was. Sensational. Not too leaf-heavy but full of delicious goodness like beetroot, cauliflower, sprouted seeds, quinoa, pak choi, roasted courgette, eggplant, peppers, and cucumber ribbons, plus a hefty serving of warm grilled goat cheese and shredded chicken.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Feeling full to the brim, I definitely needed a digestive stroll, so I went exploring along the waterfront. It’s no French Riviera, but there were still some pretty swanky boats.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

While the centre of Ipswich didn’t feel any more exciting than lots of other English towns, the harbour definitely gives it some bonus points (although there are plenty of seaside towns like it).

Rachel Hosie/Insider

At around 2.30 p.m., I started heading back into town. There are lots of pretty buildings in Ipswich …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… like higgledy-piggledy Tudor houses and shops …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… beautiful churches …

Rachel Hosie/Insider

… and grand buildings.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

However, there are also plenty of pretty average-looking streets and buildings.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

After a bit more walking, I decided to pop into a traditional tea shop called Pickwicks to rest my feet and have a cuppa. Set in a building that dates back to the 15th century, it claims to be Ipswich’s oldest coffee shop and stocks over 40 types of tea.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Inside, it was full of character and, quite frankly, adorable. Hand-knitted tea-cozies hung from the ceiling and tables were covered in cute patterns. “We are proud to be one of a few remaining table service coffee shops in the centre of Ipswich,” the menu read.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I sipped a tasty cinnamon black tea and joined the other guests chatting to one another. That certainly doesn’t happen much in London.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

My day in Ipswich was over and it was time to head home.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

My day trip to Ipswich had been both agreeable and interesting. I’d had a fun time exploring, but I can think of a dozen places I’d recommend for a day trip from London ahead of Ipswich – and I still don’t quite understand why it’s on TripAdvisor’s list.

It was weird to me that I stood out so clearly – I was asked multiple times if I was visiting, and it was surprising that it would be that obvious. I was hardly walking around with a map and a confused expression on my face.

However, while the harassment from some men on the streets was unpleasant, everyone else was nice and friendly.

There were aspects of Ipswich I really liked, such as Christchurch Park, the waterfront, and all the Tudor architecture, but there were plenty of parts of the town which weren’t particularly inspiring, though that tends to be the case with most places.

I didn’t have time to take in much of the culture on offer in Ipswich, or the accommodation offerings, and I might have had a completely different experience if I’d had a local show me around.

It felt to me that there’s definitely scope for more development in Ipswich, but while it may be emerging, it hasn’t emerged just yet.

Read more:

I spent an afternoon exploring Peckham, the London neighbourhood that was voted one of the coolest in the world – and I found 2 different communities living side-by-side

You can sleep alongside elephants and cheetahs in these luxurious safari lodges – and they’re in the UK

I’m a Londoner who just visited Dubai for the first time, and even though I found it magical at night, I wouldn’t rush back

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.