I spent the day in the UK town of Ipswich, and I still don't get why it was named one of the world's emerging destinations for 2020

- Ipswich was the only place in the UK to feature on TripAdvisor’s recent Emerging Destinations list.
- The East Anglian town ranked 14th in the global Travellers’ Choice awards and was praised for keeping “its historical charm intact.”
- I recently spent a day there and found a lot of the Tudor buildings absolutely charming. It also had a beautiful park and lovely waterfront area.
- However, there were plenty of uninspiring parts of the town, too, and definitely scope for more “emerging” to take place.
- While there were parts of Ipswich I liked, I still don’t get why it made TripAdvisor’s list.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Ipswich, a town in the UK with a population of just over 130,000, was named one of the world’s top emerging destinations in February when TripAdvisor announced the winners of its annual Travellers’ Choice awards.
Emerging Destinations, meant to be about “looking ahead to what’s next – the destinations still ahead of the curve that smart travellers are already saving to their Trips on Tripadvisor,” was one of two new categories this year.
While the number one emerging destination was Kaliningrad, Russia, Ipswich was the only UK place to make the list, coming in at number 14.
The capital of Suffolk in the east of England, it’s not a town that is particularly popular with tourists – and after spending the day there recently, I’m a little confused why it scored so highly.
Indeed, when I told friends and followers that I was going, most people – Ipswich residents included – responded with one word: Why?
Talking about the town, TripAdvisor said: “Enjoy England on the waterfront with a trip to Ipswich. A destination that’s managed to keep its historical charm intact, Ipswich is a cultural hub of activity.
“From strolling through the arboretum at Christchurch Park, taking in a show at the famous Regent Theatre, viewing Constable’s art at Christchurch Mansion, it’s little wonder travellers are falling in love with Ipswich.”
It went on: “With superb transport links, an excellent range of accommodation options, and ever-growing list of theatres, dance houses and things to, Ipswich is attracting some well-deserved traveller attention.”
Here’s what it was really like to visit.
I arrived from London by train at around 10 a.m. — it was a quick and easy journey, taking a little over an hour. Ipswich station is small, but has a Starbucks and a Greggs bakery. It was quiet but sunny, with a delightful smell of freshly-cut grass in the air.
The station isn’t in the centre of the town, but it’s only a short walk away.
I walked over the river …
… and followed signs to the town centre. Nothing seemed “emerging” just yet, but I’d give it time.
What was clear, however, was Ipswich’s love of its most famous resident of recent times: Ed Sheeran. Not only is there currently an exhibition about the singer at Christchurch Mansion, but fans can even go on an Ed Sheeran trail, visiting venues that chart his rise to fame.
I stumbled upon the Willis Building, which was striking and unusual. Unfortunately, it’s just an office building.
I carried on walking, aware that I was yet to find the town centre, so it would have been hasty to form any firm opinions based on my initial impressions.
Things were looking up.
I walked down streets lined with estate agents, a pilates studio, financial planning offices, a Ladbrokes betting company, a Mexican restaurant — so far, much like any other English town.
As I reached a busier part of town, I became aware that I was getting some funny looks.
Had the people of Ipswich never seen someone walking down the street in a fluffy blue coat, obnoxiously big earrings, and gym leggings? (I was going to the gym later, OK?) In London, no one would have batted an eyelid at my weird ensemble. Turns out I stood out in Ipswich.
I walked past this charming antique and vintage shop and headed on down St Nicholas Street …
… which may have been my favourite street in the whole city.
Many of the buildings were impressively old — indeed, Ipswich is said to be England’s oldest Saxon town.
Not only was the architecture incredibly quaint and full of character …
… but the buildings were all home to cute independent stores and cafes including salons, old fashioned sweet shops, a vegan cafe, a florist, and an antique shop.
At around 10.30 a.m., it was almost eerily quiet, though — I walked past a road called Silent Street, which seemed apt.
I hadn’t seen a whole lot of trendy independent coffee shops among the cute traditional tea rooms, but Applaud Coffee caught my eye, so I decided to pop in.
There were homebaked sweet treats on the counter …
… as well as savoury options including sausage rolls and cheese scones. With flowers in milk bottles on the tables, the cafe had a countryside chic, homey vibe.
I ordered a white Americano (as per usual), grabbed a bottle of mint-infused tap water, and sat myself down at one of the little cafe’s wooden tables. The coffee was very good.
I perused the lunch menu of the month, and when I saw the brunch dishes arrive at the table next to me, immediately regretted having already had breakfast.
Sufficiently caffeinated, I wandered up the charming St Nicholas Street in search of the main central area.
I found a Revolution bar — a staple of any British city — in this rather large building, surrounded by other bars, kebab shops, and chippies, and I sensed the area would have a very different vibe at night.
Ipswich has a lot of pubs, too. Really classically British-looking ones, which I could imagine being popular with tourists.
I came across the tourist information office, which looks like a gorgeous church.
I walked up St Stephens Lane into Arras Square, which was a lovely pedestrianized area.
There was a shopping centre housing many popular British chain restaurants, high street stores, and a gym.
But I was more interested in checking out the independent stores and cafes leading off the square, which were charming.
I was soon on Buttermarket, which is one of the main shopping streets in Ipswich.
One of the most famous — and most beautiful — buildings on the street is the Ancient House, which was built in the 14th century. It was originally a fine merchant’s house but is now a branch of kitchenware store Lakeland.
In Ipswich town centre you’ll find all the same chains you see up and down the UK.
However, about half the buildings are incredibly old and quaint — though not all of them. I’m looking at you, H&M.
I noticed I was receiving more leery looks and street harassment from men than I’m used to getting in London. Later that day, I spoke to some Ipswich residents about this, and they said it’s a very real issue in the city.
I tried to ignore it and carried on exploring, walking past a delicious-smelling sausage cart, and I found Ipswich Town Hall, which is an incredibly stunning Victorian building.
The town centre started to get busy as lunchtime approached, so I ventured off the main drag. There were some empty buildings where businesses had apparently failed. RIP Pump & Grind.
As I walked, I was fascinated by the mix of architectural styles in the city.
I soon found myself at the entrance of Christchurch Park, which was a delightful escape from the busy town centre.
The park is home to the beautiful Tudor mansion, Christchurch Mansion.
It’s also huge, with sprawling hills, lots of trees, ponds, and tennis courts.
There were children feeding ducks, a man sketching, and couples walking with strollers.
It was so peaceful and beautiful, and with the sun on my face, I felt wonderfully calm.
The park was pretty clean and devoid of rubbish, too — well, aside from one condom wrapper I saw. Charming.
I ventured back into the town centre in search of lunch …
… but not before stopping to appreciate this row of colourful townhouses.
I hadn’t seen many independent cafes and restaurants in the town centre, but had heard good things about the waterfront, so I walked that way.
One of the things I loved about Ipswich was hearing seagulls flying overhead, which is always a welcome reminder that you’re by the coast.
The waterfront has been redeveloped in recent years — a friend who grew up in the city told me it “used to be so grim,” but I thought it was actually pretty nice. Boats bobbed away and there were lots of modern blocks of apartments surrounding the harbour.
There were various restaurants lining the waterfront …
… but I plumped for one called the Grazing Sheep. I do like to graze.
It was cosy and cute, with views over the harbour.
I ordered the superfood salad, but added goat cheese and chicken. It was the best decision I made all day.
It. Was. Sensational. Not too leaf-heavy but full of delicious goodness like beetroot, cauliflower, sprouted seeds, quinoa, pak choi, roasted courgette, eggplant, peppers, and cucumber ribbons, plus a hefty serving of warm grilled goat cheese and shredded chicken.
Feeling full to the brim, I definitely needed a digestive stroll, so I went exploring along the waterfront. It’s no French Riviera, but there were still some pretty swanky boats.
While the centre of Ipswich didn’t feel any more exciting than lots of other English towns, the harbour definitely gives it some bonus points (although there are plenty of seaside towns like it).
At around 2.30 p.m., I started heading back into town. There are lots of pretty buildings in Ipswich …
… like higgledy-piggledy Tudor houses and shops …
… beautiful churches …
… and grand buildings.
However, there are also plenty of pretty average-looking streets and buildings.
After a bit more walking, I decided to pop into a traditional tea shop called Pickwicks to rest my feet and have a cuppa. Set in a building that dates back to the 15th century, it claims to be Ipswich’s oldest coffee shop and stocks over 40 types of tea.
Inside, it was full of character and, quite frankly, adorable. Hand-knitted tea-cozies hung from the ceiling and tables were covered in cute patterns. “We are proud to be one of a few remaining table service coffee shops in the centre of Ipswich,” the menu read.
I sipped a tasty cinnamon black tea and joined the other guests chatting to one another. That certainly doesn’t happen much in London.
My day in Ipswich was over and it was time to head home.
My day trip to Ipswich had been both agreeable and interesting. I’d had a fun time exploring, but I can think of a dozen places I’d recommend for a day trip from London ahead of Ipswich – and I still don’t quite understand why it’s on TripAdvisor’s list.
It was weird to me that I stood out so clearly – I was asked multiple times if I was visiting, and it was surprising that it would be that obvious. I was hardly walking around with a map and a confused expression on my face.
However, while the harassment from some men on the streets was unpleasant, everyone else was nice and friendly.
There were aspects of Ipswich I really liked, such as Christchurch Park, the waterfront, and all the Tudor architecture, but there were plenty of parts of the town which weren’t particularly inspiring, though that tends to be the case with most places.
I didn’t have time to take in much of the culture on offer in Ipswich, or the accommodation offerings, and I might have had a completely different experience if I’d had a local show me around.
It felt to me that there’s definitely scope for more development in Ipswich, but while it may be emerging, it hasn’t emerged just yet.
Read more:
I spent an afternoon exploring Peckham, the London neighbourhood that was voted one of the coolest in the world – and I found 2 different communities living side-by-side
You can sleep alongside elephants and cheetahs in these luxurious safari lodges – and they’re in the UK
I’m a Londoner who just visited Dubai for the first time, and even though I found it magical at night, I wouldn’t rush back
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.