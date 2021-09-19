I tried Ghost Kitchens’ first US restaurant inside a Walmart, and I think it’s the perfect model for a fast-food world wracked by the labor shortage

Ghost Kitchens just opened its first Walmart location in the US in Rochester, New York, so I went to test it out. The first US Ghost Kitchen in a Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The “revolutionary food court,” as the sign calls it, was located right by Walmart’s entrance, behind the stacks of carts. The first US Ghost Kitchen in a Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Signs around the entrance advertised some of the brands sold inside, including Cinnabon and Yogen Fruz. The first US Ghost Kitchen in a Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Inside, the restaurant was an open space with white walls, and not much else. The first US Ghost Kitchen in a Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A TV on the wall cycles through ads for the brands served by Ghost Kitchens. The first US Ghost Kitchen in a Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

At the front of the restaurant, there’s a counter where workers come out to hand out orders. Customers can also choose to pay there. Ghost Kitchens just opened its first location inside a US Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The display case at the counter has Cinnabons, cookies, cheesecake, and other desserts. Ghost Kitchens just opened its first location inside a US Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A Costa coffee station sits right behind the counter, with paper cups, carafes of coffee, and flavored syrups. Ghost Kitchens just opened its first location inside a US Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I could also just barely see back into the kitchen, where the General Manager told me there were five workers at the time I was there, about 7 p.m. on a Tuesday. Ghost Kitchens just opened its first location inside a US Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

After scoping out the entire restaurant, it was finally time to order. I went to use one of the touch screen kiosks, which revert to ads when not in use. The first Ghost Kitchen inside a US Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The screen showed all the brands you could order from, including Kraft, Taco Tea, Quizno’s and about 20 others. The first Ghost Kitchen inside a US Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

You can select any restaurant from the screen to see its expanded menu. The first Ghost Kitchen inside a US Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I started by checking out the menu for Wings of New York, because my home of Western New York is the home of Buffalo wings and they’re a staple in the region. The first Ghost Kitchen inside a US Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Most menu items take you to another screen for customizations, like sauces or sides. I was pleased to see Bleu Cheese as an option here, a must for wings. The first Ghost Kitchen inside a US Walmart just opened. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

There was a huge variety of food across the menu, so I tried to sample a little bit of a lot of different menus to get a good sense of the Ghost Kitchens concept as a whole. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Some parts of the menu were straightforward adaptations of restaurants like Cinnabon, while I’ve never seen a Kraft restaurant before.

In the end I ordered wings, bao, pierogies, Kraft Mac and Cheese bites, and a Cinnabon for $US58 ($AU80). Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

As I went to checkout and pay, the kiosk tried to upsell me on other menu items. The technology didn’t seem as sophisticated as, say, a McDonald’s menu board at predicting what else I’d order, but I could definitely see that a possibility in the future. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

With the order done, I could pay right at the same screen. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Conveniently, there are a few ways to pay, including Apple Pay and standard credit cards. Ghost Kitchens opened in Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I chose to pay with a credit card, and the large screen pointed me to the small pin pad next to it. Ghost Kitchens opened in Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The process worked smoothly, with no need for workers to intervene or fix and mishaps that I sometimes see happening in fast food restaurants with kiosks like this. Ghost Kitchens opened in Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Then, you have the option to add in your phone number to get a receipt by text. I wanted my receipt so I did it, but I didn’t love the idea of having my personal number displayed in huge text that could be read across the room by anyone. Ghost Kitchens opened in Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Finally, the kiosk gives a short code associated with your order. Ghost Kitchens opened in Walmart. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I also got a text when my food was ready. My order took longer than a typical fast-food wait, but I can see how it would be convenient if you were shopping in Walmart and picking up the order on your way out. Ghost Kitchens opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I got my order packed in a bag and I took it home, excited to try it. Ghost Kitchens opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Each item was individually packaged in similar cardboard boxes. Ghost Kitchens opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Upon opening the boxes, I was impressed by how everything smelled and looked. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The bao, which came in two flavors, were one of the highlights, and I’d get them again. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

They had a hearty amount filling. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I was most surprised by the wings, which were delicious and not too saucy with a dry rub. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

They even came with a small tinfoil wrapper of celery, which I thought was a nice touch. Ghost Kitchens just opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The Mac-And-Cheese Bites were good, but I wish I’d gotten more of them and less of the topping. Ghost Kitchens opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The “Canadian style” pierogies were definitely an odd combination, with poutine-inspired toppings, but oddly enough they worked. Ghost Kitchens opened a Walmart location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Overall, the food was better than I expected, but prices were definitely high for the fast-food world. I can imagine convenience being a deciding factor in customers stopping at this location if they’re already in Walmart or need to meet the tastes of several different people. My Ghost Kitchens receipt. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider