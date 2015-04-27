I only used the Apple Watch for five minutes, and I'm already impressed

Last week, I had the chance to play with the Apple Watch for all of about five minutes.

I had just enough time to get the hang of how to use it, see what apps look like, and mess around with the digital crown.

Within that short period of time, there were two things that really stood out as impressive: the watch’s screen and its digital crown.

It’s a bit odd to get excited over how sharp and colourful a smartwatch’s screen is, since it’s tiny and isn’t really meant for long-term interaction. I won’t spend hours staring at it everyday the same way I would with my phone or tablet.

I imagine most people will be using the Apple Watch to check notifications, make sure they’re getting their daily exercise, and for summoning the occasional Uber from their wrist — all tasks that warrant a quick glance.

Regardless, the screen on the Apple Watch looks really good. I was surprised at how bold, detailed, and colourful Instagram photos looked one the watch, especially because I’ve been sceptical about how useful an app like Instagram would really be on the Apple Watch.

I still think the screen is a bit to small to really enjoy using Instagram, but that doesn’t change how nice the photos looked — even if they were tiny.

The digital crown is worth mentioning, too. Since the screen is miniature-sized compared to our phones, having something like the digital crown for scrolling becomes really useful.

You don’t need to obscure the screen with your finger while looking through tweets, reading messages, or whatever it is you may be doing. It’s easy to use too — I simply rolled my finger over the crown, and the tiny bubbles that make up the watch’s app screen slightly shifted.

Even though I’m already impressed with the watch’s screen and its digital crown, I’m sure there are also plenty of things that could use improvement — I just haven’t spent enough time with the watch to discover what those things are.

The Apple Watch may be the nicest smartwatch yet, but I’m still struggling to determine exactly why I need one. The convenience of being able to glance down at my wrist to see notifications or check how many steps I’ve taken within a day isn’t enough for me to spend hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch just yet.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.