We Tried Keaton Row, The Startup That Just Raised $6 Million To Make Life Easier For People Who Are Too Busy To Shop

Harvard Business School grads Cheryl Han and Eleanor Mak wanted to make personal styling more convenient for women who don’t have time to shop.
In January 2013, Han and Mak founded Keaton Row, an online platform that pairs women who are too busy to shop with stylists who can pick out clothes for them.
The styling services are free, and you can shop from retailers like Nordstrom and Shopbop with just the click of a button.
Keaton Row just announced a Series A funding round led by Time Inc. Returning investors Menlo Ventures, Rho Capital, and Grape Arbor also contributed to the round, which sources say was valued at $US6 million.
I got paired with a Keaton Row stylist to learn a little bit more about the service.
When you sign up for Keaton Row, the site asks you a series of questions so that it can have a good understanding of your personal style.
As well as your body shape and general appearance -- later, it prompted me to upload a picture of myself so that my stylist could see what colours would match well with my hair and skin.
One feature I especially liked when using Keaton Row was the ability to specify how much I would be willing to spend on specific items. Shoppers on a budget, like me, could potentially be using the same service as others who can afford high-end designer clothing.
Keaton Row has become something of a marketplace for both aspiring stylists and those who like to pick out clothes for friends and family for fun. 'There's not necessarily a quality of what makes a good stylist,' Han said. 'We encourage anyone who loves fashion to try it.' Han says there are currently about 2,000 stylists on Keaton Row.
I was paired with Donna Jacobites, who works full-time as an executive assistant in Boston and styles with Keaton Row on the side. She has styled her family and friends for years and even started her own image consulting business. 'I studied image consulting books like they were going out of style ... so I'm basically self-taught,' she told me. 'I truly fit the model that the owners have described.'
Donna put together a few outfits, all of which were available in my size. Keaton Row partners with stores like Nordstrom, Shopbop, ASOS, and Les Nouvelles so that any item you see in your lookbook can be purchased with just a click. The stores get a commission with every Keaton Row purchase, as does the stylist.
Donna was friendly in all of our interactions and wrote helpful tips on each of the items -- for the floral pants, she said, 'These cigarette pants are stretchy and can be worn with all different height shoes to dress up or down. Can also see these pants with neon accessory.'
And it was really easy to buy items directly from the lookbook page. 'This works well for the working modern woman,' Han said. 'It's for people with lots of spending power, but who are very busy.'
