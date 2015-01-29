We Tried Keaton Row, The Startup That Just Raised $6 Million To Make Life Easier For People Who Are Too Busy To Shop

Courtesy of Keaton Row Cheryl Han, cofounder and CEO of Keaton Row.

Harvard Business School grads Cheryl Han and Eleanor Mak wanted to make personal styling more convenient for women who don’t have time to shop.

In January 2013, Han and Mak founded Keaton Row, an online platform that pairs women who are too busy to shop with stylists who can pick out clothes for them.

The styling services are free, and you can shop from retailers like Nordstrom and Shopbop with just the click of a button.

Keaton Row just announced a Series A funding round led by Time Inc. Returning investors Menlo Ventures, Rho Capital, and Grape Arbor also contributed to the round, which sources say was valued at $US6 million.

I got paired with a Keaton Row stylist to learn a little bit more about the service.

