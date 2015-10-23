What it's like to use Boomerang, the new animated photo app from Instagram

Instagram just announced a new app called Boomerang.

Boomerang makes easily shareable GIF-like images by taking 10 photos in quick succession. This creates a one-second, looping video.

The app has only been out for a few hours, but people are already making some clever Boomerangs.

Unlike Instagram, you don’t have to share the GIF you make in Boomerang — you can save it to your camera roll, text it to someone, and, of course, share it to Facebook and Instagram.

Like Layout and Hyperlapse, other standalone apps that Instagram has released, Boomerang is really easy to use.

First, download the app for iPhone or Android.

When you open Boomerang for the first time, you'll see a short introduction -- in GIF form, of course. But before you can make any of your own GIFs, you have to give Boomerang access to your camera. Instagram / Screenshot To shoot a Boomerang, just tap the button in the center of the screen. You can shoot boomerangs with the camera on the rear of the phone or the front-facing camera. We shot this one of Alex Heath, Tech Insider's apps reporter, using the iPhone's selfie camera. You'll know Boomerang has begun to capture the GIF because you'll see a series of flashes. And when it's done shooting your GIF, it automatically saves the short video to your camera roll. The Boomerangs saved to your camera roll are looping GIFs that are four seconds long in total. If you do want to upload a boomerang to Instagram, just tap the Instagram button in the bottom left corner. Screenshot / Tech Insider That will open up the boomerang in Instagram. Here are Dave Smith and Ben Gilbert, two of Tech Insider's senior editors. You upload the GIF like you'd upload any other Instagram photo. You can add filters and edit it like you would a regular Instgram photo. Now upload the GIF, and watch the Likes pour in! Instagram / Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.