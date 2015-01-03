After Trying $2 Billion Grocery Startup Instacart, I'd Rather Just Go To The Store

Earlier this week, Re/code reported that Instacart, a startup that delivers groceries on demand, had raised $US220 million at a nearly $US2 billion valuation.

Instacart hires shoppers to buy groceries at local stores and then deliver them to customers within a few hours. Unlike competitors, like Fresh Direct, who keep their own inventory, Instacart relies on grocery stores to fulfil orders.

I decided to try out Instacart to see if it lived up to the hype.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.