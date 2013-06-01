I'm No Cyclist, But I Loved Using New York City's New Bike-Share Program

New York City’s bike-sharing program recently launched, sending 6,000 bright blue Citi Bikes onto the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn.



Supporters of the program say it’s a great alternative to New York City’s existing public transportation options. But critics worry that a riders who are inexperienced or unfamiliar with the city’s layout and bike rules could pose a danger to drivers and pedestrians.

I’ve lived in New York City for six years, but have never tried biking on city streets (it’s been three years since I’ve even ridden a bike).

So I decided to see what it was like for an inexperienced rider to use Citi Bike. Watch the video below to see how I fared on my evening commute from the Business Insider offices in Gramercy to my apartment in the West Village.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.