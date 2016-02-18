A couple who has travelled to 100 countries just got back from a crazy trip to Africa -- here's what it was like

Justin Williams The couple snaps a selfie with the San Bushmen, an indigenous group of hunter-gatherers that live in Botswana.

Canadian couple Justin and Anna Williams have travelled to more than 100 countries around the world.

But there’s one continent they always look forward to returning to: Africa.

The duo recently got back from their fifth trip to Africa, this time travelling through Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

“From the stunning landscapes and teeming wildlife to the agreeable climate and friendly people, it always seems to draw us back,” Justin told Business Insider.

From visiting the world’s biggest waterfall to having their room attacked by an elephant, here’s what happened on their adventure-packed trip.

For the full set of images, visit Justin’s Instagram account.

After a number of connecting flights, the couple landed in Livingstone, Zambia, on the snaking Zambezi River. Justin Williams One of the first sights they saw was Victoria Falls, on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe. The falls are the largest in the world, with columns of water that plummet into a gorge more than 300 feet below. Justin Williams After taking a short boat ride and hiking across Livingstone Island, they got right up to the edge of the falls at a place known as Devil's Pool. Justin Williams They then arranged for a flight over the falls with motorised gliders, where they were treated to incredible views. They even got close enough to the ground to witness herds of elephants and hippos migrating below. Justin Williams Justin and Anna had to take a ferry to cross the Ganglia River, which forms the border between Zambia and Botswana. They stopped to take a photo with a Zambian solider at the border before boarding their ferry. Justin Williams Their next stop was Chobe National Park in northeastern Botswana, which is home to the world's largest concentration of elephants. Justin Williams While there, they connected with two friends they'd met during a previous trip six years ago. They now run a boat safari company called Pangolin. Justin Williams The Pangolin safari boats were equipped with ultra high-resolution cameras, so they were able to get stunning pictures of the area's wildlife. Justin Williams They saw everything from herds of springbok... Justin Williams ... to hippos, which they were surprised to learn are actually considered the continent's most dangerous animals. Hippos often unpredictably ram safari boats, accidents that sometimes result in fatalities. Justin Williams Next, they travelled to a lodge called Elephant Sands in Nata, Botswana. Since there were no walls or fences, massive herds of elephants could be seen roaming the grounds. Justin Williams Justin and Anna were even woken one night to find a massive elephant had broken into the back of their hut and was drinking water from their toilet with its trunk. 'It's almost like being in Jurassic Park when you can hear such a huge creature breathing so close to you,' Anna said. Justin Williams The couple then caught a flight on a small island-hopper plane to the Okavango Delta in Botswana, where they were treated to gorgeous views below. Justin Williams They took a pit stop on their way. Many of the stores they visited were so remote that there was nothing to buy but white rice and warm soda. Justin Williams Once they arrived, they hopped on some mokoros. These traditional wooden canoes are a common form of transportation in the Okavango Delta since they can easily navigate through the area's extremely shallow waters. Justin Williams Although the water levels were low from the dry season, the mokoro polers were able to navigate the couple to their camp. Justin Williams Since there were no showers at the campsite and the weather was a scorching 40 degrees Celsius, the couple would cool down by taking baths in the swamp water. Justin Williams The conditions at the camp were a bit spartan. There were no bathroom facilities in the camp except for bush toilets, which Anna told us is essentially just a seat elevated over a hole. Justin Williams They then travelled to the frontier of Ghanzi, a town in Botswana that is nestled deep in the Kalahari Desert. Here, they stayed in the traditional huts of the San Bushmen, an indigenous group of hunter-gatherers that live in the area. Justin Williams They said the huts they stayed in were very basic, which made for an authentic experience. They were built out of thin sticks and straws and included small iron beds, mosquito nets, and a single light bulb. Justin Williams While there, they were able to meet some of the local San Bushmen. They learned that the San Bushmen have been living there for thousands of years, almost entirely without contact from the outside world. Justin Williams Travellers can also organise walks with the Bushmen to learn some of their traditions. While on the walk, the Bushmen explained how they start fires and hunt for food to Justin and Anna though a translator. As a token of appreciation, Justin gave one of the Bushmen his Toronto Blue Jays hat. Justin Williams The Bushmen they were with had never seen a phone, Anna told us, so they introduced the group to a selfie. Justin Williams They were treated to some incredible local food on their trip. Justin told us they tried crocodile, which he said tasted like a combination of fish and chicken, as well as oryx and kudu (varieties of antelopes), springbok, and ostrich. Justin Williams 'There are a lot of wide open spaces that haven't yet been overrun with development and tourism,' Anna said of Africa. 'It provides a perfect backdrop for authentic exploration and healthy soul-searching.' Justin Williams

