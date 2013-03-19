A Startup Founder's Incredible 3-Day Adventure To Africa With Billionaire Richard Branson

Photo: Shayan Nahrvar/Raise5

When Virgin Group chairman Sir Richard Branson asked entrepreneurs to send him world-changing business ideas, a four-person startup in Chicago jumped at the chance.Michael Tang’s company, Raise5, was only a few months old then. It is an online platform where people can buy and sell services, kind of like Craigslist, that launched in February 2012. But instead of keeping the payments, the service providers on Raise5 donate the money to their favourite charities.



“We help people who wouldn’t normally be donating to give money to causes,” Raise5 tells Business Insider.

Tang and his partners, Shayan Nahrvar, Hassan Hassan and Jesse D’Andrade beat out 500 other applicants and won a trip to South Africa with Branson himself.

“Raise5 is simple, entrepreneurial and it works. It stood out to me as a perfect example of how anyone can think differently to affect change,” Branson has said of their startup.

Nahrvar, Raise5’s Chief Development Officer, left on March 1 for Africa and visited two places, Johannesburg and Ulusaba. Branson’s Virgin Unites team does a lot of work with emerging entrepreneurs there.

He documented the experience and shared it all with Business Insider.

