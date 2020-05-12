An elementary school teacher in San Francisco gives an inside look into life inside his virtual classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Matthew Bordallo is a second-grade teacher at a public elementary school in San Francisco.

A San Francisco-based second-grade teacher who has been working from home since the second week of March gave Business Insider an inside look into how his job has changed in the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Bordallo, known by students as Mr. B, told Business Insider that compared to working in the classroom, he now spends a lot more time operating as tech support and crisis management for students and parents, and, as a result, less time actually teaching.

Here’s what it’s like to be an elementary school teacher in the middle of a pandemic, from the minute Bordallo wakes up to the second the closes his computer each day.

A classroom environment is already so different from any other work environment, in terms of how it looks and functions Matthew Bordallo, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School in San Francisco, told Business Insider.

While other industries new to working from home may be adapting by organising, Bordallo said he works to recreate a sense of organised chaos in his virtual classroom. While his workspace might seem chaotic to others, with scattered stacks of papers, books, and markers array, it’s the ideal environment for him to balance keeping his class focused while remaining prepared for any unexpected distractions.

Bordallo told Business Insider that keeping students focused is harder over Zoom calls than it is in the classroom because students are used to the way a classroom operates.

In the classroom, his students have the option to take breaks when they are unable to focus. Over Zoom, Bordallo recreates this system by having students hold a hand signal up to their screens. When distractions affect others, a student may be put into a virtual waiting room as a last resort.

“Just the act of getting a second-grader onto a Zoom call has been the biggest thing for us,” Bordallo told Business Insider. “I think I now function partly as a teacher and partly as tech-support around getting my kids comfortable with logging on by themselves.”

Here’s what a typical workday is like for Bordallo.

Matthew Bordallo wakes up at 8:30 a.m. to the “lovely sounds of his alarm,” he jokes.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo This is the first thing Bordallo sees when he wakes up.

Next, Bordallo gets cleaned up before beginning class.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo goes through his morning routine after waking up.

This is Bordallo’s home office in San Francisco. It’s also his bedroom. Bordallo lives in a two-bedroom apartment with his roommate, a middle school teacher who is also working from home.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo’s home office.

They mostly teach in their bedrooms, and they share schedules so they can accommodate each other’s needs for things like reduced noise levels and use of common spaces.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo in his bedroom.

Bordallo says there is a sense of organised chaos in the classroom, which he recreated at home. “My classroom would look chaotic to the untrained eye, but I would be able to find something quickly if I needed to,” Bordallo told Business Insider.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo’s at-home classroom essentials.

He also uses a small dry erase board for maths instructions and to write down and share students’ ideas.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo’s dry erase board.

He has recreated classroom agreement posters, which list rules to follow in the classroom, like this one, to help keep his class focused throughout the day.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo’s at-home classroom essentials.

After he gets ready, Bordallo logs onto his computer around 8:45 a.m. to begin assigning tasks and projects to his students.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo logs on about 45 minutes before class starts.

Bordallo’s class uses Google Classroom, an online learning platform, for school work.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo’s home workspace.

At around 9:25 a.m., Bordallo begins the first Zoom meeting of the day.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Here’s how Bordallo’s virtual class begins.

Students hop on the call at 9:30 a.m. for what the class calls “Morning Circle.”

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo greets his students at 9:30 a.m.

“This is a time when my students and I come together to look at the schedule for the day, check-in with each other with some type of sharing question, and do some maths exercises,” Bordallo told Business Insider.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo checks in with his students at 9:30 a.m.

After Morning Circle, Bordallo moves into a lesson. Three days a week, a lesson about reading and writing lasts about 30 minutes. In the classroom, these lessons were around 45 minutes long five days a week.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo begins teaching a lesson.

“In a classroom setting, I am able to send my students off to read or write after a 15-minute lesson,” Bordallo told Business Insider. “Then I can pull small groups and confer individually with students.”

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo reads ‘She Persisted’ by Chelsea Clinton with his class.

Bordallo said it’s harder to help every student while teaching virtually. “I must now conduct individual student conferences over the phone, which reduces the number of students I can reach,” he told Business Insider.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo reads ‘She Persisted’ by Chelsea Clinton with his class.

Twice a week, lessons are maths-based. In the classroom, maths took place for an hour every day. Bordallo’s virtual maths lessons are only about 30 minutes long. He writes equations on a dry erase board and holds it up on Zoom for students to solve.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo leads a maths lesson.

When 10:15 a.m. rolls around, it’s time for independent work. Until 11 a.m., students work on their assignments on their own, and Bordallo pulls small groups of students to work with over Zoom.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo works with small groups of students during the day.

At 11 a.m., it’s time for a 30-minute break. Bordallo says he encourages his students to play outside, watch exercise videos, get a snack, or just be with their families.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo’s students take a break at 11:00 a.m.

Bordallo uses this time to have a quick meal …

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo on break.

… unless he has a phone call with a parent. Bordallo uses this time to call parents if their kids haven’t signed onto Zoom that day to make sure they have their assignments.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo speaks to parents throughout the day.

During this time, Bordallo also reaches out to parents of students who don’t have access to the online platforms the class uses.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo on the phone with a parent.

“Not all of our kids have access to Zoom, devices, or internet, so I try to make some accommodations around that,” Bordallo said.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo on the phone with a parent.

They get work packets that include maths worksheets, writing prompts, and several pages of reading logs, where students can keep track of books they read.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo said students were sent home with books to read.

From 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., the class gets back on Zoom to do a daily activity related to science, technology, engineering, art, and maths.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo gets back on Zoom at 11:30 a.m.

Usually, this is a coding exercise. “I take them onto apps and the kids will practice coding different dance parties,” Bordallo told Business Insider. “So they will create a character and give that character instructions via the code to dance.”

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo A coding activity.

From 12-12:30 p.m., students have another independent work session.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo A maths activity.

Then it’s time for lunch. From 12:30-1 p.m., Bordallo will have a quick meal if he hasn’t had time to eat yet that day, and sometimes he eats lunch with students over Zoom.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo eats lunch.

If he has eaten already, Bordallo might spend his lunch break delving into some hobbies, like applying make-up.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo applying make-up.

“This situation has given me some time to dig into my hobbies,” Bordallo told Business Insider, “so I have taught a couple of lessons wearing full drag make-up or just something I painted on my face during breaks.”

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo applying make-up.

Bordallo then gives students independent work time until their school day ends at 2:30. Bordallo hosts office hours on Zoom from 1:00 to 3:30 pm. “Students can feel free to pop in or out at their own leisure and ask me questions or get some help working with the different apps that we’re using in our virtual classrooms,” he said.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo on the phone with a parent.

“My office hours are reserved for interactions with students and parents so I wanna make sure to throw in some academic themes,” Bordallo said. “I treat it like a check-out time. During our regular school day, we end the day with a circle or a quick question or a high-five before we leave.”

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo during office hours.

Once the school day ends, Bordallo shuts his computer. He lets go of any lingering thoughts and emails for the rest of the evening.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo at the end of a school day.

Bordallo winds down at the end of each day by watching something on Netflix. Outside of a pandemic, Bordallo told Business Insider he doesn’t think distance learning would be a viable option for his class.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Bordallo winding down after work.

“Our community as a classroom is very much built on being together and being able to share things with each other in the classroom and building off of our own learning together in a group,” Bordallo said.

Courtesy of Matthew Bordallo Outside of the pandemic, Bordallo said he prefers when his class is together.

