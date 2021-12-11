Search

I was skeptical about spending 2 nights in a 250-square-foot tiny home that’s half the size of my NYC apartment, but now I think I could live in one

Joey Hadden
Left: the author sits outside the tiny home Right: A view of tiny home's main room
The author found that unique storage hacks and cozy outdoor space made the tiny home feel livable. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I stayed in a tiny home that I found on Airbnb for two nights, and now I want to live in one full-time.
  • I’d never stayed in a tiny home before, and I thought I’d feel limited in a home half the size of my NYC apartment.
  • But the 250-square-foot home used impressive space-saving hacks, and its lush outdoor space made the home feel ideal.
For just over $US100 ($AU139) a night, I stayed in a 250-square-foot tiny home on Airbnb in Miami, and I was surprised to find that I could live in one so easily.
The author sits on the steps in front of the tiny home
The author sits on the front steps of the tiny home. Joey Hadden/Insider
For full disclosure, Insider paid for the Airbnb accommodation, according to our reporting standards.
At half the size of my small NYC apartment, I thought I’d find the tiny home uncomfortably small.
The author is seen in front of her Brooklyn apartment wearing a turquoise hoodie and mask
The author is seen in front of her apartment building in Brooklyn, New York. Joey Hadden/Insider
But the tiny space packed in a queen-sized bed, a kitchen, a bathroom, decor, and storage space, without feeling cramped.
A view of tiny home's main room
A wide view of the interior is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider
I had also thought tiny homes couldn’t have character without feeling cluttered. But this home’s use of color, unique storage spaces, and wall decor was inviting.
Left: the author take a photo in the bathroom mirror Right: The night stand is seen with the lamp on next to the bed
The author notices decorative details in the home. Joey Hadden/Insider
When I arrived, I pictured myself working in the tiny home’s lush backyard and thought this outdoor space made the tiny home seem more livable.
The property is full of greenery
The backyard of the Airbnb is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider
The tiny home had a private entrance in the side yard and felt hidden away by plants.
The hidden entrance to the tiny home is seen
The outside of the home is seen from behind a fence (L) and plants (R). Joey Hadden/Insider
The fence was covered in more plants and decor, but it didn’t look cluttered …
Decor is seen outside the tiny home on the fence
Decorative plants and items fill the fence. Joey Hadden/Insider
… because it was next to a large space with a table and chairs. “I’d need this to live happily in a tiny home,” I thought to myself.
A table outside the tiny home
The tiny home’s patio is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider
“Hopefully, the home looks smaller on the outside than it feels on the inside,” I thought as I walked up to the front door.
A view of the tiny home's exterior
The entire exterior of the tiny home is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider
And it did. To the right of the front door, I saw the bedroom had a queen-sized mattress and frame. I wouldn’t want to compromise on the size of my bed in a smaller space.
The author sits on the tiny home bed
The author sits on the bed. Joey Hadden/Insider
There was a table next to the bedroom, and I thought it was clever of the owners to put crates on the walls for more storage space.
The kitchen counter microwave and storage hacks and decor
A view of the table inside the tiny home. Joey Hadden/Insider
The table also doubled as storage shelving. I stored my belongings here to feel more at home during my stay.
Storage cubbies are seen below the surface of the table
The author’s belongings are seen in the storage cubbies. Joey Hadden/Insider
The kitchen had a fridge, toaster oven, full-sized sink, and counter space to the left. “I’d need an oven and stovetop, too, in my own tiny home,” I thought.
The kitchen area inside the tiny home
A view of the kitchen area in the home. Joey Hadden/Insider
Past the kitchen, a sliding barn door leads to the bathroom, which I thought was a clever way to save the space that a swinging door would take up.
A view of tiny home's main room from inside the bathroom
A view of the interior from inside the bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider
The bathroom, which offered more storage and decor all over the walls, felt bigger than most bathrooms I see in New York apartments.
The inside of the bathroom
The bathroom walls are covered in shelving and artwork. Joey Hadden/Insider
Next to the shower, a storage closet had a curtain rather than a door, which I thought looked better while saving more space.
The bathroom storage closet is seen opened and closed.
The storage closet is seen opened and closed. Joey Hadden/Insider
After a meal and a shower, I lay on the bed and thought, “yeah, I could live somewhere like this.”
The author lays on the tiny home bed
The author lies on the bed after a long day of reporting. Joey Hadden/Insider
In the morning, my feelings were confirmed when I saw all the natural light peering through the windows.
The home is seen in the morning with the bed unmade
A wide view of the tiny home the morning after the author arrived. Joey Hadden/Insider
