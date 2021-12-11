I was skeptical about spending 2 nights in a 250-square-foot tiny home that’s half the size of my NYC apartment, but now I think I could live in one

For just over $US100 ($AU139) a night, I stayed in a 250-square-foot tiny home on Airbnb in Miami, and I was surprised to find that I could live in one so easily. The author sits on the front steps of the tiny home. Joey Hadden/Insider For full disclosure, Insider paid for the Airbnb accommodation, according to our reporting standards.

At half the size of my small NYC apartment, I thought I’d find the tiny home uncomfortably small. The author is seen in front of her apartment building in Brooklyn, New York. Joey Hadden/Insider

But the tiny space packed in a queen-sized bed, a kitchen, a bathroom, decor, and storage space, without feeling cramped. A wide view of the interior is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider Read more:

I had also thought tiny homes couldn’t have character without feeling cluttered. But this home’s use of color, unique storage spaces, and wall decor was inviting. The author notices decorative details in the home. Joey Hadden/Insider

When I arrived, I pictured myself working in the tiny home’s lush backyard and thought this outdoor space made the tiny home seem more livable. The backyard of the Airbnb is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider

The tiny home had a private entrance in the side yard and felt hidden away by plants. The outside of the home is seen from behind a fence (L) and plants (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

The fence was covered in more plants and decor, but it didn’t look cluttered … Decorative plants and items fill the fence. Joey Hadden/Insider

… because it was next to a large space with a table and chairs. “I’d need this to live happily in a tiny home,” I thought to myself. The tiny home’s patio is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider

“Hopefully, the home looks smaller on the outside than it feels on the inside,” I thought as I walked up to the front door. The entire exterior of the tiny home is seen. Joey Hadden/Insider

And it did. To the right of the front door, I saw the bedroom had a queen-sized mattress and frame. I wouldn’t want to compromise on the size of my bed in a smaller space. The author sits on the bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

There was a table next to the bedroom, and I thought it was clever of the owners to put crates on the walls for more storage space. A view of the table inside the tiny home. Joey Hadden/Insider

The table also doubled as storage shelving. I stored my belongings here to feel more at home during my stay. The author’s belongings are seen in the storage cubbies. Joey Hadden/Insider

The kitchen had a fridge, toaster oven, full-sized sink, and counter space to the left. “I’d need an oven and stovetop, too, in my own tiny home,” I thought. A view of the kitchen area in the home. Joey Hadden/Insider

Past the kitchen, a sliding barn door leads to the bathroom, which I thought was a clever way to save the space that a swinging door would take up. A view of the interior from inside the bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

The bathroom, which offered more storage and decor all over the walls, felt bigger than most bathrooms I see in New York apartments. The bathroom walls are covered in shelving and artwork. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the shower, a storage closet had a curtain rather than a door, which I thought looked better while saving more space. The storage closet is seen opened and closed. Joey Hadden/Insider

After a meal and a shower, I lay on the bed and thought, “yeah, I could live somewhere like this.” The author lies on the bed after a long day of reporting. Joey Hadden/Insider