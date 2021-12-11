I was skeptical about spending 2 nights in a 250-square-foot tiny home that’s half the size of my NYC apartment, but now I think I could live in one

- I stayed in a tiny home that I found on Airbnb for two nights, and now I want to live in one full-time.
- I’d never stayed in a tiny home before, and I thought I’d feel limited in a home half the size of my NYC apartment.
- But the 250-square-foot home used impressive space-saving hacks, and its lush outdoor space made the home feel ideal.
For just over $US100 ($AU139) a night, I stayed in a 250-square-foot tiny home on Airbnb in Miami, and I was surprised to find that I could live in one so easily.
For full disclosure, Insider paid for the Airbnb accommodation, according to our reporting standards.
At half the size of my small NYC apartment, I thought I’d find the tiny home uncomfortably small.
But the tiny space packed in a queen-sized bed, a kitchen, a bathroom, decor, and storage space, without feeling cramped.
I had also thought tiny homes couldn’t have character without feeling cluttered. But this home’s use of color, unique storage spaces, and wall decor was inviting.
When I arrived, I pictured myself working in the tiny home’s lush backyard and thought this outdoor space made the tiny home seem more livable.
The tiny home had a private entrance in the side yard and felt hidden away by plants.
The fence was covered in more plants and decor, but it didn’t look cluttered …
… because it was next to a large space with a table and chairs. “I’d need this to live happily in a tiny home,” I thought to myself.
“Hopefully, the home looks smaller on the outside than it feels on the inside,” I thought as I walked up to the front door.
And it did. To the right of the front door, I saw the bedroom had a queen-sized mattress and frame. I wouldn’t want to compromise on the size of my bed in a smaller space.
There was a table next to the bedroom, and I thought it was clever of the owners to put crates on the walls for more storage space.
The table also doubled as storage shelving. I stored my belongings here to feel more at home during my stay.
The kitchen had a fridge, toaster oven, full-sized sink, and counter space to the left. “I’d need an oven and stovetop, too, in my own tiny home,” I thought.
Past the kitchen, a sliding barn door leads to the bathroom, which I thought was a clever way to save the space that a swinging door would take up.
The bathroom, which offered more storage and decor all over the walls, felt bigger than most bathrooms I see in New York apartments.
Next to the shower, a storage closet had a curtain rather than a door, which I thought looked better while saving more space.
After a meal and a shower, I lay on the bed and thought, “yeah, I could live somewhere like this.”
In the morning, my feelings were confirmed when I saw all the natural light peering through the windows.