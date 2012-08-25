Skip The Summer Heat And Go Skiing In Chile's Andes Mountains

Photo: Jennifer Polland/Business Insider

In the sweltering summer heat we’ve been enduring in the northern hemisphere, it may be hard to imagine donning heavy ski gear and hitting the slopes. Yet that’s exactly what serious skiers and snowboarders are doing in Chile—and other ski destinations in the southern hemisphere—right now.Last August I went skiing in Chile’s Andes Mountains at the Valle Nevado ski resort and it was one of the most incredible travel experiences I’ve had.



The ski resort-village is located just 21 miles outside of Santiago, Chile. But to get there, you must traverse a stomach-churning narrow mountain pass with about 50 switchbacks that’s not for those with weak stomachs or a fear of heights. And yet once you reach the resort, atop the mountain, the rewards are spectacular: breathtaking views of mountains covered in glistening snow.

The resort itself is situated on a ridge in the Andes that’s about 10,000 feet above sea level, but some of the trails go up to over 12,000 feet. The trails are above the tree line, which means that after a fresh coat of snow the complex becomes one large playground just begging to be skied and boarded.

There are over 2,500 acres of skiable terrain at Valle Nevado, and if you opt for the multi-resort ticket, which gives you access to the trails at the neighbouring resorts of El Colorado and La Parva, you’ll be able to ski over about 7,000 acres. A 1-day lift ticket at Valle Nevado costs around $81, and a three-night stay at the resort starts at $1,300 per person, including meals and lift tickets.

Valle Nevado’s ski season lasts from late June to early October, but August is one of the best months to go as it’s not in the brutal cold of winter and there’s endless powder. Late July and early September also have great ski conditions. That means that there are a few more weeks of blissful ski conditions this season.

