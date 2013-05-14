What It's Like To See Through Google Glass

We’ve written about our experiences with Google Glass. We’ve posted big, beautiful images of what the device can do. And we’ve even recorded video of Business Insider reporters trying Glass for the first time.



But now it’s time to reveal what it looks like to actually see through Glass.

Google Glass and Android game developer Laura Ockel recently recorded a video of the user interface shown through the Glass device. Ockel and her company, Tesseract Mobile, are also the developers behind the unofficial Glass to Facebook app.

