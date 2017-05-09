What it's like to run a revolving restaurant 47 floors above Australia's biggest city

O Bar & Dining. Source: supplied

Michael Moore remembers there was a buffet on the first time he dined at The Summit, the revolving restaurant 47 floors above Sydney in Australia Square.

And when the British-born chef was asked by its then owners, hotel group Accor, to revamp the restaurant in 2005, the first thing he did was get rid of the buffet.

But Moore’s love for the site, which has been a revolving restaurant – it takes 105 minutes to complete a full circle of the city – for 49 years, led him to take up the chance to buy it 10 years ago.

Moore rebranded it as O Bar & Dining in 2012 – he now calls “my life’s work” – with a focus on a lighter, modern Australian style of cuisine that reflects his own personal experience as a diabetic who, in 2009, survived a stroke at age 45, and now espouses the importance of healthy eating. Of course he doesn’t mind a beer still and there are two bar areas where you can enjoy the views over cocktails or wine, and Moore has created what he calls his “personal indulgence” – a private dining room for 28.

This month Australia Square, the iconic Harry Seidler-designed building that’s home to O Bar & Dining, turned 50, so Business Insider caught up with Michael Moore for a Facebook Live discussion on the restaurant he calls “my life’s work” and what it’s like to run a business 170 metres above the city.

Here’s what he had to say:

