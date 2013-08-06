An Incredible View Of What It's Like To Rocket Away From Earth [VIDEO]

This amazing video of Earth was taken by the Messenger spacecraft as it rocketed away from our home planet toward Mercury, never to return. We found it through NASA’s Astronomy Picture Of The Day.

They write:

The Mercury-bound MESSENGER spacecraft captured several stunning images of Earth during a gravity assist swingby of its home planet on Aug. 2, 2005. Several hundred images, taken with the wide-angle camera in MESSENGER’s Mercury Dual Imaging System (MDIS), were sequenced into a movie documenting the view from MESSENGER as it departed Earth. Comprising 358 frames taken over 24 hours, the movie follows Earth through one complete rotation. The spacecraft was 40,761 miles (65,598 kilometers) above South America when the camera started rolling on Aug. 2. It was 270,847 miles (435,885 kilometers) away from Earth — farther than the Moon’s orbit — when it snapped the last image on Aug. 3.

