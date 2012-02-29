What It's Like To Ride Your Bike 20,000 Miles From Alaska To Argentina

Photo: Courtesy of Cass Gilbert
In the summer of 2009, Cass Gilbert, 38, set out on one of the longest bike trips in the world.From Prudhoe Bay in Alaska, down the backroads of British Columbia, the red rock of the American West, the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the lush green of the Central American highlands—with a detour through Cuba—on his way to the southern tip of South America.
Gilbert shared some images with Business Insider from his incredible trip.
The journey has paused for the moment in Ecuador, but check out While Out Riding for more updates in the coming months.
The journey begins at the northern terminus of the Pan-American Highway, Prudhoe Bay. Here, the ride follows an oil pipeline.
Reaching the contiguous states of the U.S., riders push through snow on the Lava Mountain trail in Montana.
Check out past adventures and follow the journey to southern tip of South America at whileoutriding.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.