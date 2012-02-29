What It's Like To Ride Your Bike 20,000 Miles From Alaska To Argentina

Eric Goldschein
Photo: Courtesy of Cass Gilbert

In the summer of 2009, Cass Gilbert, 38, set out on one of the longest bike trips in the world.From Prudhoe Bay in Alaska, down the backroads of British Columbia, the red rock of the American West, the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the lush green of the Central American highlands—with a detour through Cuba—on his way to the southern tip of South America.

Gilbert shared some images with Business Insider from his incredible trip.

The journey has paused for the moment in Ecuador, but check out While Out Riding for more updates in the coming months.

The journey begins at the northern terminus of the Pan-American Highway, Prudhoe Bay. Here, the ride follows an oil pipeline.

Reaching the contiguous states of the U.S., riders push through snow on the Lava Mountain trail in Montana.

Riding down red rock in Moab, Utah.

The White Rim Trail in Utah.

Finishing up the White Rim in Utah.

The trail winds through Colorado.

On the way to Del Norte, Colorado.

Down into Coolbroth Canyon, Colorado.

Coming upon Breckinridge, Colorado.

Dust and cacti populate Burro Creek Road, Arizona.

The trip begins its southern leg on the windswept beaches of Tulum, Mexico.

Crossing the Rio San Martin, Guatemala.

The roads aren't always so smooth in Guatemala.

A mountain biker's dream, perhaps, in Guatemala.

A side trip was taken to visit Cuba.

Havana, Cuba.

With Che, Cuba.

Punta Perdiz, Cuba.

Classic rides live on in Cuba.

Volcano Conception, Nicaragua.

Beautiful views of the volcano abound in this region of Nicaragua.

A mother and child riding together in Nicaragua.

A meal of chicken, yucca, beans, rice and chopped tomatoes, Nicaragua.

Officially in South America, the ride winds around the Andean foothills of Colombia.

The muddy road to Mompos, Colombia.

River crossing. Colombia.

Dirt track on the way to El Salada, Colombia.

Check out past adventures and follow the journey to southern tip of South America at whileoutriding.com

