Here's What It's Like To Ride A 14.5-Foot Tall Bike

Riding a bike in the city seems dangerous to some, but Richie Trimble of Los Angeles makes it a significantly scarier process.



The seat of his creation, the Stoopid Tall Bike, is 14.5 feet above the ground.

Trimble spent 12 hours building the bike for CicLAvia 2013. For the regular LA event, streets are closed to car traffic, and people are encouraged to walk, bike, and have fun in the road.

Watch Richie’s vertigo-inducing ride through Los Angeles:



