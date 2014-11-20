What It's Like To Raise 2 Kids Making $600 A Month At McDonald's

Delores Leonard is raising two daughters on less than $US600 in monthly income.

The 28-year-old mother has been working at a McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago for seven years.

But she has never made more than $US8.25 an hour, which is the minimum wage in Chicago.

She’s one of thousands of fast food employees who have taken part in a recent wave of protests for better pay and working conditions.

Most fast food workers make less than $US8 an hour, according to the Service Employees International Union.

Reuters photographer Jim Young spent a day with Leonard to see how she lives on minumum wage.

