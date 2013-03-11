What It's Like To Quit Facebook: Severe Withdrawal Followed By A More Amazing Life

On January 1, Mike McGlade made a tough decision.



He quit Facebook.

What started as an experiment has turned into a better way of life for the startup CRO. McGlade says he experienced “withdrawal” during the first few weeks. After that, he filled his new-found free time with phone conversations and meetings.

All in, he says it’s a “net-positive.”

Here’s what it’s like to quit Facebook cold turkey.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

