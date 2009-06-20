What It's Like To Own A Tesla Roadster

Tesla’s Roadster is an undeniably cool looking car, but it might be better to browse rather than buy.



Here’s an excerpt of a funny review of the Roadster that was posted anonymously to the Tesla Motor Club message board. If you’re ever lucky enough to own a Roadster, this is what you’re in for:

It’s a very low car.

That makes you more alert when you realise you are a silent mouse in a world of lumbering elephants. You will drive very carefully until you settle in. Give it a few weeks.

The headlights don’t reach very far. About half the reach of a taller SUV but it’s ironic because on dark twisty roads you want to drive twice as fast.

Yoga lessons are nearly required for ingress / egress with the top on. You will look as graceful as a wounded pelican getting in and out for a while. You have to relearn all over again to be a passenger.

It’s quiet.

If the radio worked you would hear it much better. The good news that without a radio, you can bathe in the world’s coolest sound of a jet turbine. Enjoy it!

On a quiet road every single rock that flys up to hit the car resonates loudly and sometimes when going though a dirt pile it sounds like the car is being pelted by a rock shooting machine gun. Very disconserting.

It’s unusual.

People will invade your space. Don’t think you can get away with going out without makeup or unkempt in any way. Other drivers will be looking at the car and by extension they will want to talk with you. Some will judge.

You might have to plan a bit of extra time on trips to the mall or store. It’s at 50 per cent chance someone will approach you with questions. Once you say it’s electric then prepare to stay another 15 minutes. Don’t have anything incriminating in the trunk and carry some Tesla brochures to hand out.

When giving rides you can actually “feel” moment by moment the realisations that your passengers have that this is a special car. It’s when they expect the shifts. And that realisation builds with the lack of each expected micro-slowing. Once you are used to it, it plays out in slow motion. A joy to “watch” as a Tesla grin is born. Continue reading →

In fairness to Telsa, the AP gave the Roadster a rave review saying “the ride is astoundingly smooth and quiet. The car navigated TriBeCa’s tight corners and narrow streets with aplomb.” Car and Driver also gave it a decent review.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.