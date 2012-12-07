These Guys Found Out The Hard Way What It's Like To Live On $1 A Day

Photo: Living on One Dollar

About 1.1 billion people in the world survive on just $1 a day.It’s a fact that economics students Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci couldn’t get out of their heads.



“What can I do? That’s the hardest part about it … there is no one answer,” says Temple. “[The U.S.] has poured $2.5 trillion dollars into international development trying to end poverty and a lot of times it just made things worse.”

Together, the pair decided to take their studies outside the classroom, to someplace more practical –– the edge of poverty itself. Living on $1 a day for two months, they moved to a remote Guatemalan town to study the people’s relationship with money and see how access to credit could impact their survival.

They documented their journey in a new film called “Living On One.”

