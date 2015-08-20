Why Melbourne is the best place to live in the world

Melbourne, Australia, has once again been deemed the most livable city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual global livability ranking. The city scored an impressive 97.5 out of 100, putting it in the top spot for the fifth year in a row.
Another Australian city, Adelaide, also landed in the top five, but Melbourne, with its winding pedestrian laneways, music, culture, food, and gorgeous Yarra River, was proclaimed the very best.
Melbourne's residents are surrounded by cutting-edge architecture, like the Digital Harbour Port 1010, the Arts Centre Melbourne spire, and the Melbourne Recital Centre.
The city is filled with parks and gardens, including the famous Royal Park which covers 169ha and is open to the public.
Melbourne is considered a UNESCO City of Literature because of its literary festivals, book stores, publishers, and history of famous, award-winning authors.
Commonly found as a feature of these laneways are colourful works of street art. Melbourne is considered by many to be the street art capital of the world, and Melburnians go through great lengths to preserve murals and other notable works.
It also hosts the Australian Open, which takes place at the Margaret Court Arena, can hold 6,000 fans, and is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world.
It is home to the Best Chef in Australia, Ben Shewry, serving his seafood-centric tasting menu at Melbourne's Attica restaurant.
And it has one of Australia's best and largest open-air shopping markets -- The Queen Victoria Market from 1878 -- where many Melbournians flock on the weekends.
Getting around the city is super easy thanks to Melbourne's tram network, which covers over 240km and is one of the best in the world.
