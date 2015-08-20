Why Melbourne is the best place to live in the world

Melbourne, Australia, has once again been deemed the most livable city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual global livability ranking. The city scored an impressive 97.5 out of 100, putting it in the top spot for the fifth year in a row.

Another Australian city, Adelaide, also landed in the top five, but Melbourne, with its winding pedestrian laneways, music, culture, food, and gorgeous Yarra River, was proclaimed the very best.

Keep scrolling to see why.

