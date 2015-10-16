Living in the dorm room where Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook means random visitors and cramped quarters

No one wants to live in Mark Zuckerberg’s old dorm room.

The suite — Room H33 in Harvard University’s Kirkland House, where “The Facebook” was born 2004 — doesn’t have a plaque on the door or commemoration of any kind. One might assume that the room that spawned a $US265 billion company with 1.4 billion users would have a waitlist of eager, tech-loving students, but, instead many actually don’t realise its significance before they move in, according to Dugan Arnett at The Boston Globe.

The room is small with thin walls, too few power outlets, and no air-conditioning. The three women who live there now had no idea what spot they’d ended up with until move-in day. And because they’re in a “forced triple” (technically, it should only hold two), they tell Dugan they’d rather ditch the dorm, despite its history.

“The history is exciting for a couple of minutes, or whenever you’re talking to someone new,” one of the suite’s former occupants, Reid Bergsund, said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just a dorm room.”

Although it might not be the hottest ticket for residence, random people do occasionally try to visit:

One night a couple years back, a group of the room’s then-occupants arrived home after a night out to find a handful of strangers standing in the suite’s common area. After a couple awkward minutes, the roommates gathered that their visitors — who’d brought cake and beer for the occasion — had come to celebrate Facebook’s 10th anniversary in the place it all started. “We have no idea how they got in,” says Andrew Flesher, who lived in the suite during the 2013-14 school year. “But it’s college; you just sort of go with it.”

One of his roommates, Bergsund, summed up the best part of living in Zuck’s old room to The Harvard Crimson last year.

“What it really boils down to is that it made a great Facebook status when we found out we had this room,” he said. “A lot of likes.”

Read the rest of the funny piece over at The Boston Globe.

