Life Is A Ball In America's Thinnest City

For the third year in a row, Boulder, Colorado has been crowned the “least obese” city in America, according to newly released Gallup data.
The metro area posted a 12.5% obesity rate, less than half that of the national average of 26.2%.
Boulder’s low obesity rate is largely due to the city’s outdoorsy lifestyle, young population, and commitment to sustainable and healthy living.
Gallup tracks U.S. obesity levels as part of the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, and uses Americans’ self-reported height and weight to calculate the Body Mass Index scores (BMI scores of 30 or higher are considered obese).
The City of Boulder has more than 60 parks with great community activities for young and old residents, such as dance, golf, gymnastics, tennis, and yoga.
There are also more than 40 yoga studios in Boulder, an impressive number for a city of just under 100,000 residents.
Boulder is one of the greenest cities in the United States, and residents are highly committed to sustainable food efforts on their farms and in their restaurants.
If you're vegan or vegetarian, there are plenty of restaurants that cater to you, from Pearl Street Mall to South Boulder. Plus most regular eateries have veggie options.
Boulder is a university city that's filled with young kids, bars, and cheap places to eat that are open late. Its average age is 28.7 (US median is 37.2).
Boulder has a ton of bicycle and pedestrian paths, so its easy and safe to commute by walking or cycling.
The city is located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, just a short ride from world-class ski resorts like Breckenridge, Keystone, and Arapahoe Basin.
The city has many easily accessible mountain trails like Sanitas, which is popular for hiking, dog walking, and even horseback riding.
Boulder's air and water are extremely clean. There's low air pollution thanks to renewable energy sources, and the drinking water is tested 14,000 times a year.
Boulder residents are smart, too. The Boulder Valley District schools are consistently ranked among the best in the state, with higher SAT scores than the national averages.
Last year, Colorado approved Amendment 64, a bill that made the recreational use of marijuana legal for adults.
And if you're looking for culture, Boulder has critically acclaimed orchestras, music festivals, museums, and hosts the Boulder International Film Festival annually.
Boulder's average annual wage in 2011 was $57,112, which is significantly higher than the national average of $45,790.
Not only is Boulder a great place to live, the cost of living there is actually LOWER than the national average.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.