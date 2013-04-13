Life Is A Ball In America's Thinnest City

For the third year in a row, Boulder, Colorado has been crowned the “least obese” city in America, according to newly released Gallup data.



The metro area posted a 12.5% obesity rate, less than half that of the national average of 26.2%.

Boulder’s low obesity rate is largely due to the city’s outdoorsy lifestyle, young population, and commitment to sustainable and healthy living.

Gallup tracks U.S. obesity levels as part of the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, and uses Americans’ self-reported height and weight to calculate the Body Mass Index scores (BMI scores of 30 or higher are considered obese).

