Life Is A Ball In America's Thinnest City

Megan Willett
Boulder Colorado

For the third year in a row, Boulder, Colorado has been crowned the “least obese” city in America, according to newly released Gallup data.

The metro area posted a 12.5% obesity rate, less than half that of the national average of 26.2%.

Boulder’s low obesity rate is largely due to the city’s outdoorsy lifestyle, young population, and commitment to sustainable and healthy living.

Gallup tracks U.S. obesity levels as part of the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, and uses Americans’ self-reported height and weight to calculate the Body Mass Index scores (BMI scores of 30 or higher are considered obese).

The City of Boulder has more than 60 parks with great community activities for young and old residents, such as dance, golf, gymnastics, tennis, and yoga.

Source: City of Boulder, Colorado

There are also more than 40 yoga studios in Boulder, an impressive number for a city of just under 100,000 residents.

Source: Yelp

Thanks to its dry climate, Boulder is sunny (or mostly sunny) more than 300 days of the year.

Source: Boulder Guide

Boulder is one of the greenest cities in the United States, and residents are highly committed to sustainable food efforts on their farms and in their restaurants.

Source: Boulder County

If you're vegan or vegetarian, there are plenty of restaurants that cater to you, from Pearl Street Mall to South Boulder. Plus most regular eateries have veggie options.

Source: Boulder Colorado USA

Boulder is a university city that's filled with young kids, bars, and cheap places to eat that are open late. Its average age is 28.7 (US median is 37.2).

Source: United States Census Bureau

Boulder has a ton of bicycle and pedestrian paths, so its easy and safe to commute by walking or cycling.

Source: City of Boulder, Colorado

The city is located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, just a short ride from world-class ski resorts like Breckenridge, Keystone, and Arapahoe Basin.

Source: The Official Site Of Colorado Tourism

The city has many easily accessible mountain trails like Sanitas, which is popular for hiking, dog walking, and even horseback riding.

Source: Boulder County

Boulder's air and water are extremely clean. There's low air pollution thanks to renewable energy sources, and the drinking water is tested 14,000 times a year.

Sources: City of Boulder, Colorado and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Boulder residents are smart, too. The Boulder Valley District schools are consistently ranked among the best in the state, with higher SAT scores than the national averages.

Source: Boulder Economical Council

Last year, Colorado approved Amendment 64, a bill that made the recreational use of marijuana legal for adults.

Source: Business Insider

And if you're looking for culture, Boulder has critically acclaimed orchestras, music festivals, museums, and hosts the Boulder International Film Festival annually.

Source: Boulder Colorado USA

Boulder's average annual wage in 2011 was $57,112, which is significantly higher than the national average of $45,790.

Sources: United States Census Bureau and United States Department of labour

Not only is Boulder a great place to live, the cost of living there is actually LOWER than the national average.

Source: Boulder Economical Council


Boulder's fantastic, but is it the greatest city in the world?

Why Vienna Was Named The World's Best Place To Live >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.