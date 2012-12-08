See What It's Like To Live In An 89-Square-Foot 'Tiny Home'

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/Fair Companies
There’s been a recent renaissance in small living spaces.New York City and San Francisco are moving forward with plans to build experimental “micro apartments,” and a small tiny-house community has popped up on the outskirts of Washington D.C.
The idea of a “tiny home” is nothing new —Jay Shafer, founder of the Tumblewood Tiny House Company, has been the face of the movement and a major advocate of the concept for more than a decade.
But their recent rise in popularity “could be seen as a denunciation of conspicuous consumption and a rejection of the idea that more is, well, more,” writes The Washington Post’s Emily Wax.
The homes, often with 200 square feet of living space or less, are brilliant examples of design. For such a small square footage, they can be surprisingly livable.
Shafer took sustainable culture blog *faircompanies inside his own tiny house. Click through to see what life is like in his 89-square-foot residence.
Jay Shafer is the founder of the Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. He's been designing tiny houses, and living in them, for more than a decade.
When he gave this tour in 2010, his 89-square-foot home-on-wheels was parked in Sebastopol, California.
There's a lot of storage space per-square-foot, because Shafer didn't want to get rid of all his worldly possessions.
The plumbing system in this home is pretty primitive, but Shafer said he usually puts more elaborate systems in homes he designs for others.
The bed takes up most of the space. Making the bed is a major challenge, since there's no space on either side.
Shafer spent about $17,000 on building materials, and it took him 500 hours to construct his tiny home. It's actually more expensive per-square-foot to build small, he said.
The home is on wheels, so Shafer can move it at will. In order to comply with building code, it's technically classified as a travel trailer.
The space may be efficient, but it has its limits. With a wife and baby on the way, Shafer bought the 500-square-foot home next to his tiny house.
