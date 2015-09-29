Physician assistant is the best job in America right now, according to a report from Glassdoor.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics reports these professionals — who typically practice medicine in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare professionals — make over $US97,000 a year, on average.

And thanks to the growing need for healthcare services, combined with a shortage of physicians, PAs are in high demand right now. There are more than 45,000 job openings on Glassdoor alone.

That and the high pay are what helped PAs earn the No. 1 spot on Glassdoor‘s 2015 list of the Best Jobs in America.

To compile the ranking, Glassdoor identified 25 specific jobs with the highest overall Glassdoor “Job Score,” which is based on a five-point scale. The job score is determined by equally weighing the average annual base salary shared by US-based employees over the past year, career opportunities ratings shared over the past year, and number of open job listings posted to Glassdoor in a three-month period.

“At Glassdoor, we know that there are two factors that job seekers consider most when determining where to work: earning potential and career opportunities,” says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s career trends analyst. “Because of this, we wanted to factor both of these into what it means to have a ‘best job.'”

Dobroski says Glassdoor also takes into consideration the number of job openings because it is an indicator of employment opportunity. “The more jobs available, the better their chances to get hired,” he says.

On the list there’s a heavy concentration of tech jobs and jobs within the healthcare industry, Dobroski notes. “Both of these industries are known for experiencing tremendous growth over the past few years, leading to a high demand-for-hire and compensation for employees,” he explains.

To find out what it’s like to have the best job in America right now, Business Insider talked to Jeffrey A. Katz, a family practice physician assistant and president and chair of the board of the American Academy of Physician Assistants:

This story was originally published by Glassdoor.

