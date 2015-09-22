The 'Insta-famous' sons and daughters of New York's elite let me into their circle -- here's what it was like

Sarah Jacobs / Business Insider Gaia Matisse and Andrew Warren take a selfie on their way to lunch.

Take a look at the “Rich Kids of Instagram” blog and you’ll see over-the-top photos of luxury bags, massive bottles of Dom Perignon, and flights on private jets. The photos are posted by an anonymous source, who wades through Instagram to find photos of young people flaunting their wealth.

But if you ask some of the so-called “rich kids” featured on the site, their lives aren’t like that all of the time.

“We just live a certain lifestyle and people perceive it in their own way,” Reya Benitez, daughter of legendary Studio 54 DJ John “Jellybean” Benitez, said to Business Insider. “We’re not flashing things.”

Benitez has more than 3,000 followers on Instagram. Gaia Matisse, great-great-granddaughter of French painter Henri Matisse and daughter of the late, famed pop artist Alain Jacquet, has more than 15,700 Instagram followers.

“Any picture can be turned into something else,” Gaia said. “Our Instagrams are just fun photos of us having fun. There may be a helicopter in the background, but that’s just us.”

But according to aspiring fashion designer Andrew Warren, the ringleader and self-proclaimed “Kris Jenner of the group” — which also includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kyra, Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany, Magic Johnson’s son EJ, and actress Bella Thorne — his friends are headed towards big things of their own.

“I try to push everyone toward what they actually want to do,” he said. Andrew has more than 34,000 Instagram followers. “My friends are all really different but talented at different things.”

We spent a day with Andrew, Gaia, and Reya to get a glimpse at what life as an elite 20-something New Yorker is really like.

