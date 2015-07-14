I went to Wimbledon, and it was unlike any sporting event I've ever seen

Last week I visited the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to go to Wimbledon for the first time.

Having never watched professional tennis live, let alone attended a major tournament, I had no idea what to expect. But Wimbledon still surpassed my wildest expectations.

Between the tradition, pageantry, revelry, and history, Wimbledon is unlike any other sporting event in the world.

Here’s why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.