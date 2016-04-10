Here's what it's like to be a cadet at West Point

Tucked in the hills overlooking the Hudson River in upstate New York is The United States Military Academy at West Point.

Founded in 1802, West Point is the oldest of the five service academies and has produced some of the Army’s top-tier, such as General George S. Patton and 34th President of the United States Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Cadets at West Point receive a full academic scholarship in exchange for a five-year commitment to serve as active duty soldiers in the Army.

Upon graduation cadets receive the gold bar of a Second Lieutenant.

From academics to athletics to extracurriculars, one day at West Point could look like an entire month on anyone else’s calendar.

Cadets need to keep fit, and can be seen jogging around the campus at all hours of the day, even at 7 a.m. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Statues of historic U.S. leaders remind them of the standards they must live up to. A statue of George Washington sits in front of the hall, bearing his name. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider There's also a statue of President Eisenhower, who attended West Point from 1911 to 1915. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider The academy was founded in 1802. Prospective students must be between the ages of 17 and 23 in order to apply. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Most classes at West Point have fewer than 20 students. This is a business law class. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Business is a popular major at the academy, along with engineering, foreign languages, and social sciences. Cadet Caroline Rice, pictured here, majors in American Legal Studies. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Hats are not allowed to be worn indoors, but must be worn at all times when cadets are outdoors. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Patches on their jackets indicate what company cadets belong to, with the year they will graduate embroidered below. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Walking from class to class, it's easy to catch a beautiful view of the Hudson River. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider There are about 4,400 total students at West Point. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider About 15% of them are women. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Each must obtain a recommendation from a congressman or senator in order to apply to the academy. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider In addition to their classwork, all cadets must participate in some type of sport. It can be intercollegiate, club level, or intramural. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider The Military Academy is NCAA Division I for baseball ... Robert Libetti/ Business Insider ... and of course football. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider The cadet chapel, built in 1910, is one of the most striking buildings on campus. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Many of the students return to get married here, as they are not allowed to be married during their time in school. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider It has the largest chapel pipe organ in the world. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Perhaps the most impressive part of campus is the mess hall, where all 4,400 students eat at once. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider It requires massive amounts of food. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Tables are stocked with essentials in preparation for the mad rush of hungry cadets. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Before entering the hall, the cadets all line up in formation ... Robert Libetti/ Business Insider ... and stand at attention. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Soon they're flooding into the mess hall. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider This is what it looks like in a 20-second time lapse. Certain tables are dedicated to different sports teams. These are the girls from the volleyball team. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider The entire meal lasts 20 minutes. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider And then they're off to their next class or activity ... Robert Libetti/ Business Insider ... preparing for their future in the U.S. Army. Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

