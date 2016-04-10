Here's what it's like to be a cadet at West Point

Tucked in the hills overlooking the Hudson River in upstate New York is The United States Military Academy at West Point.
Founded in 1802, West Point is the oldest of the five service academies and has produced some of the Army’s top-tier, such as General George S. Patton and 34th President of the United States Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Cadets at West Point receive a full academic scholarship in exchange for a five-year commitment to serve as active duty soldiers in the Army.
Upon graduation cadets receive the gold bar of a Second Lieutenant.
From academics to athletics to extracurriculars, one day at West Point could look like an entire month on anyone else’s calendar.
Cadets need to keep fit, and can be seen jogging around the campus at all hours of the day, even at 7 a.m.
Statues of historic U.S. leaders remind them of the standards they must live up to. A statue of George Washington sits in front of the hall, bearing his name.
Business is a popular major at the academy, along with engineering, foreign languages, and social sciences. Cadet Caroline Rice, pictured here, majors in American Legal Studies.
Patches on their jackets indicate what company cadets belong to, with the year they will graduate embroidered below.
In addition to their classwork, all cadets must participate in some type of sport. It can be intercollegiate, club level, or intramural.
Many of the students return to get married here, as they are not allowed to be married during their time in school.
Certain tables are dedicated to different sports teams. These are the girls from the volleyball team.
