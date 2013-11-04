What It's Like To Be A Student At West Point

This feature is a part of our Best Colleges In America series.
The United States Military Academy at West Point is one of the most elite institutions in the country.
Students, or cadets as they’re called at the West Point, receive a full scholarship to the school in exchange for a five-year commitment to the Army after graduation.
An education at this school, which came in at number 12 on our list of the 50 best colleges in America, is anything but a breeze. From academics to athletics to other extracurriculars, one day at West Point could look like an entire month in anyone else’s calendar.
Cadets need to keep fit, and can be seen jogging around the campus at all hours of the day, even at 7 a.m.
Statues of historic U.S. leaders remind them of the standards they must live up to. A statue of George Washington sits in front of the hall, bearing his name.
The academy was founded in 1802. Prospective students must be between the ages of 17 and 23 in order to apply.
Business is a popular major at the academy, along with engineering, foreign languages and social sciences. Cadet Caroline Rice, pictured here, majors in American Legal Studies.
Patches on their jackets indicate what company cadets belong to, with the year they will graduate embroidered below.
In addition to their classwork, all cadets must participate in some type of sport. It can be intercollegiate, club level, or intramural.
Many of the students return to get married here, as they are not allowed to be married during their time in school.
Certain tables are dedicated to different sports teams. These are the girls from the volleyball team.
