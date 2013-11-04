What It's Like To Be A Student At West Point

This feature is a part of our Best Colleges In America series.

The United States Military Academy at West Point is one of the most elite institutions in the country.

Students, or cadets as they’re called at the West Point, receive a full scholarship to the school in exchange for a five-year commitment to the Army after graduation.

An education at this school, which came in at number 12 on our list of the 50 best colleges in America, is anything but a breeze. From academics to athletics to other extracurriculars, one day at West Point could look like an entire month in anyone else’s calendar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.