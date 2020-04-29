An army of sex toys and 4 orgasms: What it's like to get an erotic 'happy ending' massage as a woman

Sela Shiloni Sofiya Alexandra, left, and Courtney Kocak host the sex and travel podcast ‘Private Parts Unknown.’

Courtney Kocak and Sofiya Alexandra, the hosts of the sex and travel podcast “Private Parts Unknown,” travelled to Japan and got erotic massages.

They hired men trained in “happy ending” massages through an online agency, asked their partners for consent, and then had 70-minute massage sessions featuring sex toys and multiple orgasms.

They said their experiences reshaped how they viewed sex work.

Courtney Kocak and Sofiya Alexandra were staying at a hotel in Tokyo when they heard a knock on their door.

They knew exactly who it was: their two male masseuses who would soon give them “happy ending” massages, or massages that involve sexual stimulation and orgasms.

As the hosts of the podcast “Private Parts Unknown,” Kocak and Alexandra travel the world exploring sex, dating, and relationship dynamics. During their tour of Japan, they delved into the world of erotic massage for women – a field that involves masseuses giving women massages and orgasms using sex toys and their hands.

Along the way, they befriended Hiroko Imai, a Japanese journalist who dared the duo to try an erotic massage themselves. Kocak and Alexandra agreed, and they now say it changed their views on sex work.

“I think before, when my male friends told me like they’d gotten ‘happy ending’ massages, I think in my mind I was like: ‘Oh, those poor suckers. They paid for sex,'” Alexandra told Insider. “I looked down on that.”

Once Alexandra paid for sex, she said, she realised it wasn’t a shameful experience. “When I bought sex, I didn’t feel dirty,” she said. “I didn’t feel bad. I didn’t think that there was something sad about it. It really was like just getting a massage.”

In Japan, sex work, including erotic massage, is legal

Sex work is legal in Japan, but under strict guidelines. The Japanese use the word “fuzoku” to refer to erotic massage parlors, strip clubs, call-in escorts, bathhouses, and brothels, which are all legal because they suggest the client and service provider are acquaintances at the very least.

Prostitution, on the other hand, is considered illegal because it involves paid sex with a stranger, according to The Japan Times.

For their erotic massages, Kocak and Alexandra used an agency that hires and trains thousands of men in the art.

“You can pick a guy off the website,” after looking at their bios, Kocak said. “They have little tidbits about what they like to do for fun, and, you know, it’s kind of hilarious. My guy had a small dog in his profile pic.”

Alexandra said the man who owned the agency trained all his employees.

“He trained all of the guys in these techniques of how to essentially make women come,” Alexandra said. “And they had to take tests and the tests were, basically, they have to make a woman come. The woman rates them and based on her rating, they pass and work for the agency, or they fail and they don’t.”

Instead of picking their own men like a client typically would, they asked the company to send “two of your best and brightest,” Alexandra said, adding that when they looked at their profiles following the massage, they had little crown icons next to their names to signify their prowess.

They each decided they wanted to book a 70-minute massage, which cost 11,000 yen, or just over $US100.

Before setting up the massage, they called their partners

Both Kocak and Alexandra are in long-term relationships, so they discussed the prospect of erotic massage with their partners before booking the sessions.

Alexandra called her husband, who she’s been with for nearly a decade, first.

“I called him and I was like, ‘Hey, so this is for research, obviously, you know, this is what we want to do.’ And then he kind of laughed and he was like, ‘Sure, go come.’ And I was like, ‘Coolest husband ever,'” Alexandra said.

Kocak went next with her boyfriend of 3 1/2 years and decided to text him because she thought it’d make asking easier.

“I sent a little bit of a manipulative text where I said, ‘Hey, is it cool if I get an erotic massage?’ then I just added in, ‘Max said Sofiya could do it,'” Kocak said. “And he wrote back, ‘LOL. Yeah, sure.'”

Sex toys and multiple orgasms were part of the massage experience

Once Kocak and Alexandra booked their massages, they were told that the masseuses would meet them at their hotel and that they should shower before their sessions, which the masseuses do as well.

None of the masseuses spoke English, so they used Google Translate on their phones to communicate.

Alexandra said her masseuse had no shortage of sex toys and was “super respectful” and covered her breasts with a sheet before starting the massage.

“He had a whole army of vibrators and, like, this c— sucker. And honestly, he did an incredible job,” she said. “After I came once, I was going to go and he was like, ‘No, no finish.’ And then he made me come three more times and I was like, ‘Please, I’m exhausted.'”

Kocak said the men also used their tongues and fingers during the erotic massage, which surprised her.

“They give you little, like, cat lick on your vagina, but it’s very, very light. I’m sure they would get tired of doing a lot of that all night [with multiple clients], so it’s just a few licks to get you warmed up and then they move on to hand and toy stuff,” Kocak said.

Both women said they’d be open to paying for sex work again

The erotic massages marked the first time Kocak and Alexandra paid for sex, and both said they’d do it again.

Kocak also said she’d never thought about exploring open relationships or polyamorous dynamics, but now she’s more open to it.

“This actually opened my eyes to see there are forms of open relationships that could work … because I am a type of person that craves variety,” Kocak said. “Maybe when we go to Amsterdam [where sex work is legal] my boyfriend and I will hire a third or, you know, I could understand ways this would fit into my life in the future.”

Alexandra said she was surprised by the positive physical release she felt after her massage.

“I came four times in 70 minutes, but it felt like a release and it didn’t feel romantic. It truly felt like a physical release. And then we were on cloud nine for at least 48 hours after, just walking around high fiving people,” Alexandra said.

“And it made me feel like, you know what? Buying sex that makes you feel like this, and the other person doesn’t feel degraded, and they’re making money, and it’s through an agency, yes. Hell yes. Legalise it.”

