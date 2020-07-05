I flew out of the new LaGuardia Airport terminal 2 weeks after it opened and couldn't believe it was the same airport I hated. Here's what it was like.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

I flew out of the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport on a recent trip to Orlando and experienced the new Arrivals and Departures Hall, known as the headhouse, for the first time as a passenger last week.

Putting it through its paces a regular flyer, the terminal did not disappoint but many of the shops and eateries were closed due to the pandemic.

Now that LaGuardia has modern facilities, the other positive aspects of utilising the airport quickly shined through and it was a great experience.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Arrivals and Departures Hall of the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport just opened to passengers on June 13 after four years of construction, marking a new era for the long-forsaken airport. Known as the headhouse, it’s the centrepiece of the first major overhaul to LaGuardia’s largest terminal since it opened in 1964, replacing the old and congested Central Terminal Building.

Passengers flying on American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines were the first to experience the new building, part of the $US5.1 billion project to completely revamp the airport. The terminal itself is only around 80% complete but the first impression for departing passengers will now be a brand-new facility with the most modern infrastructure.

On a recent trip to Orlando on Southwest Airlines and United Airlines to test the social distancing policies of each airline, I flew in and out of the new terminal. I had already visited the terminal before its opening and saw all of its coolest features but now it was time to put it to the test as a regular passenger.

Come take a look at what it’s like to fly out of and into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

I parked my car in the Terminal B garage which directly connects with the terminal via a two-story concourse.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Despite only serving as a thoroughfare between the terminal and garage, the connector is huge with artwork and a timeline history of the airport lining the walls.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The new building includes scores of safety features due to the ongoing pandemic and face coverings are required for everybody entering the facility.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

A key safety feature of the terminal was the placement of hand sanitizer dispensers across the building located near most touchpoints including the check-in kiosks and after security checkpoint.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The connector lets out right into the departures level of the terminal without having to step outside into the elements to access the terminal.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The check-in counter for American Airlines is the closest to the garage and I was flying on Southwest but luckily, I knew the trick to get my boarding pass here instead of having to walk further down.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Read More:



The 14 coolest features of LaGuardia Airport’s huge new Terminal B, including passenger-friendly touches, high-end food options, and a dancing fountain



There’s an option on the main screen of every kiosk that says “more airline choices” which allows passengers to access the check-in system of any airline at the terminal. Even though I was flying on Southwest, I was still able to get my boarding pass from the American check-in area.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Passengers getting dropped off at the terminal would arrive here at the departures roadway. A key design feature here is that the footpath and roadway are level, allowing for an easy transfer from the road to the terminal.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The old revolving doors that felt an inch away from the roadway are replaced by huge entryways with automatic sliding doors.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Walking in the terminal feels more like entering a mega international airport than it does the LaGuardia to which most New Yorkers had grown accustomed.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

It wasn’t even 5 a.m. when I got to the terminal but the facility was beautifully lit, perfectly highlighting the artwork on display.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The Arrivals and Departures Hall itself is 850,000 square feet and the check-in area is only one part of the massive four-story building.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Departing passengers enter the building on the third level. Baggage claim is on the second level and a welcome centre is on the first level.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

After I printed my boarding passes, I followed the clouds to the security checkpoint.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

All passengers pass through one checkpoint but with 16 lanes available, there wasn’t too much of a size constraint.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The TSA is still reporting less than 750,000 people are passing through checkpoints across the country every day spread across 500 airports. Here’s the lane for TSA PreCheck.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Displays lined the walk informing passengers of what they need to do when they get to the front. No more TSA officers shouting “shoes off, belts off.”

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Most of the expansive screening area isn’t used as demand is still low but when travel does rebound, peak days at LaGuardia will see the facility used to its maximum extent.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Terminal B is supposed to be employing the new Credential Accreditation Technology that only requires passengers to show their identification to TSA officers but it wasn’t being used when I passed through so I had to show my boarding pass.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The post-security area offers couches and tables for passengers to reassemble themselves after the screening with no shortage of hand sanitizer dispensers.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Passengers then take the escalator or elevator up to the main retail and dining space before heading to the gate.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

At the top of the escalator and elevator bank, there’s a departure board that tells passengers if they should head to the gate or if they have time to hang out.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

My flight was less than a half-hour from boarding but with the gate only a six-minute walk away, I was told to “relax.”

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Departure signs are organised by departure time instead of destination and give the walking time to the gate, customised from each board.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Passengers then have to walk through the Bowery Bay Shop before they can get to the gates, much like how international airports abroad require walking through a duty-free store before going to the gates.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The store is massive with countless brands represented and there’s even an LED light display overhead.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

I felt like I was walking through a department store rather than an airport with everything that was on offer.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The passageway ends in the heart of the retail and dining space, complete with a fountain in the centre almost as if we were in a luxury mall.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

It’s a quasi-oval shape with shops on one side and eateries on the other.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

I wouldn’t have normally associated LaGuardia with high-end brands like Kate Spade but this is clearly a new era for the airport.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The seating area here isn’t expansive but there are plenty of places to take a breather before a flight.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The designers wanted to make the area a place for passengers to hang out before heading to the busy concourses below or even a place to retreat to during a layover or delay.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Most of the restaurants and fast food joints were closed, however, because of the pandemic.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

New York City was still in phase 2 and as such, indoor dining was not allowed.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The main dining area had been halved of its normal capacity as tables were spread out by at least six feet to allow distancing. Those hanging out in the area, however, were treated to gorgeous views of the sunrise.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

With no reason to stick around, I headed over to my gate in the Eastern Concourse.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The directional boards said it would be a five-minute walk to my gate, which is long for LaGuardia. The one downside to the new terminal is that it will undoubtedly take longer to get from the curb to the gate.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Most shops along the way had introduced a self-checkout option and cashier stands had plexiglass partitions.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

High-end restaurants line the walkway to the concourse including this one, an Italian restaurant and bar named Mulberry Street.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Once construction on the terminal is fully completed, diners will have unobstructed views of aircraft passing below.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The walk isn’t over just yet as we still have to cross the bridge.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

This is one of two air bridges that connect the Arrivals and Departures Hall with the concourses that house the gates.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Aircraft will be passing directly under this bridge, which allows for another taxiway to ease congestion. Developers had to get creative as LaGuardia isn’t known for its wide open spaces.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Luckily, there’s a moving walkway to help across.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Passengers then descend into the terminal from above, going from the highest point of the terminal to the lowest.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The four-escalator bank brings passengers first to the upper level of the concourse where United and Air Canada have lounges and there are some seating areas.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Then, it’s just one more escalator ride down to the first floor that houses the gates.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The elevation plays tricks here as you’ve just gone from being around 90 feet up to what feels like the bottom floor, even though you’re still above ground.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The terminal is almost L-shaped but even the furthest gate is a short walk from the centre where the escalator ends.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The retail and dining experience continues with fast food places like Shake Shake serving passengers. Most still weren’t open either when I departed.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Like the rest of the terminal, the new concourse is night and day from its predecessor in terms of open space and seating availability.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Social distancing wasn’t a problem thanks to the rows of seating available.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

All of the gates also have plexiglass partitions courtesy of the airport.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

After I boarded my Southwest flight to Nashville, we pushed back and taxied without delay.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

It was a short taxi to the runway before we took off and got to enjoy the perks of flying out of LaGuardia even before the new terminal came: the views.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

There’s the airport just off of the wing.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

And we were treated to this great view of Manhattan. So far, the new LaGuardia did not disappoint.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying out of the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

I arrived back at LaGuardia later that day after flying home on United. Our gate was on the other side of the concourse, which had been largely empty.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

It was the first time I’d arrived at the new LaGuardia and didn’t immediately want to rush out.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Seeing as all the stores were still closed, however, I headed for the exit. I’d once again ascend to the highest level of the terminal,

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Take two sets of escalators,

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

And walk across the air bridge.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Instead of heading back to the retail space, however, I exited through glass doors with “Welcome to New York” written on the side.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Arriving passengers are then greeted to this view of the departures hall. I wasn’t the only one taking photos.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

It’s another two escalator rides down to baggage claim but as I only had a carry-on, I could exit at departures and head for the parking garage.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

It took less than 10 minutes to get from my arrival gate to my car, and that was including stops to take photos.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

For-hire vehicles like Uber and Lyft are also met in the garage, eliminating the need to go outside at all when arriving.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

Before I knew it, I was in my car heading home. I had gone from the plane to my car without braving the elements, which I know will come in handy come winter.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying into the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B.

The new terminal is clearly impressive and provides a much-needed upgrade for LaGuardia Airport. My favourite aspect, however, isn’t just one specific feature but it’s that the new facility allows the rest of the airport to shine.

Among others, LaGuardia is a small airport so taxi times are short when there are no delays and the new terminal removes a good chunk of the congestion that plagued on-time departures and arrivals. For example, passengers will no longer have to wait for the plane behind theirs to move before they can pushback and won’t have to wait as long to taxi into the gate on arrival.

On top of that, it’s the closest airport to Manhattan, and flying out of LaGuardia is typically more convenient than John F. Kennedy International or Newark Liberty International. Its proximity to the city also means passengers are treated to the best views of the city on arrival and departure.

The reason some travellers hated going there is that its infrastructure paled in comparison to other area airports. Now that the airport boasts modern facilities, flyers can enjoy the other understated aspects of LaGuardia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.