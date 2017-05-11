Here's what it's like to fly first class on Singapore Airlines, one of the best airlines in the world

Breakfast in bed and restaurant dining might not be what you picture when you think of air travel, but in first class on Singapore Airlines, it’s all part of the service.

The airline, named the third best in the world by consumer-aviation website Skytrax, is based at Singapore’s Changi International Airport, which in turn has been voted the best in the world for four years in a row.

While the airline has been commended for its “standout service” and entertainment options, its first class options certainly seem to be the highlight.

From comfy double beds covered in rose petals and chocolate in a private cabin, to Champagne and an extra-wide leather seat, here’s a taste of what it’s like to fly first class with Singapore Airlines.

Welcome to your private first class suite on Singapore Airlines, the third best airline in the world. But before you get too comfortable, let's take a look at your journey so far. Singapore Airlines After a quick check-in process -- first class passengers have their own private security line and immigration checkpoint -- you'll be handed a ticket to The Private Room, a special part of the first class lounge. Photo: Instagram At Changi airport, there's even an exclusive Singapore Airlines first class drop-off area. There's a full-service buffet. Singapore Airlines You might choose to start with some wine and cheese. Photo: @johnnyvilde/Instagram However, the a la carte dining in the Private Room is easily the best feature. Photo: @claudiaflopess/Instagram Here, a first class customer dug into some lobster before boarding. Photo: @singaporeair/Instagram This passenger matched Champagne with a curry. Photo: @eatlikeagirl/Instagram Singapore Slings -- and even Singapore Sling flavored ice cream -- are also on the menu. Photo: @jacob_molin/Instagram There are even showers in the lounge, if you want to freshen up before you board. Time to board! In 'new first class,' available on the airline's Boeing 777 -- 300ER aircrafts, you'll be led to your seat which acts as a private space. Singapore Airlines The luxurious leather seats are extra wide at 35 inches wide, made with the 'finest grade full-grain leather with mahogany trimmings.' You might even get lucky and be given a teddy bear. Photo: @yvette_choco/Instagram The regular first class seats, available on the Boeing 777 -- 300ER and refitted Boeing 777 -- 300 aircrafts, are just as spacious. Photo: @oh_meems/Instagram This woman looks pretty comfy. Photo: @award_travel_genius/Instagram However, if you want the best experience, go for the suites -- individual cabins available exclusively on the Airbus A380 -- 800 aircrafts, which fly to Paris, Sydney, and London, among other destinations. Photo: @globetrekker87/Instagram Each suite, cream and brown with leather and wood accents to 'create a cosy, homely atmosphere,' has a sliding door and window blinds. Photo: @first_class_traveling/Instagram There are leather armchairs, a chaise lounge, and a large table that makes the perfect dining space for a couple. They also have a standalone bed, completely separate from your seat, complete with turndown service and 'sleeping essentials.' Singapore Airlines This double bed suite is usually reserved for passengers travelling together. Breakfast in bed, anyone? The standard single suite looks more like this. Photo: @laxtraveler/Instagram You'll be offered Champagne once you're seated, and you can start ordering food. Photo: @homarcuszhang/Instagram Whether you're in a suite or in first class, on-board 'restaurant service' meals -- which look insanely delicious -- are served on bone china. Singapore Airlines Singapore Airlines has an 'International Culinary Panel comprising award-winning chefs from the culinary capitals of the world' to work with the airline's chefs to create the on-board menu. Premium passengers can also pre-order their meal choices up to 24 hours in advance via separate 'book the cook' menus, which offer a selection of local and international delicacies. Singapore Airlines If you're flying from London in, these meals include the likes of grilled Angus beef, Cantonese roast duck, grilled salmon, and lobster noodles. Singapore Airlines There are even 'air sommeliers' on board to help you pick the right wine. Singapore Airlines In 2016, Singapore Airlines won 'Best Overall Wine Cellar' from the Business Traveller UK Cellars in the Sky judging panel. When you've had enough of eating and drinking, you can enjoy the KrisWorld in-flight entertainment, with a selection of 1,000 movies, TV shows, games, apps, and music via a video touchscreen handset, 24-inch HD-personal LCD screen, and Bose noise-cancelling headphones. Singapore Airlines Some flights even offer WiFi. Whether it's in your suite or on the fully flat bed you get in first class seat -- which extends to 80 inches and comes with linen, a duvet, and pillows -- you might decide it's time to relax and get some shut-eye. Singapore Airlines You can adjust the mood lighting depending on whether you're working or sleeping. You'll be given an amenity kit by Ferragamo full of toiletries as well as pajamas and slippers. Here's the amenity kit for women... Singapore Airlines ...and for men. Singapore Airlines Someone will even come tuck you in, if you want. Sleep tight, and enjoy the flight! Singapore Airlines

