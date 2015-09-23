Here's what it's like to eat at the world's oldest restaurant

Yelp/Al S. Situated on Calle de Cuchilleros in Madrid, Spain, Restaurante Sobrino de Botín is the world’s oldest restaurant.

Nestled in the heart of Madrid is one of Ernest Hemingway’s favourite restaurants, Restaurante Sobrino de Botín.

First opened as an inn, the landmark eatery was founded in 1725 by French cook Jean Botín and his wife. It is the world’s oldest restaurant according to the Guinness Book of Records.

Today, Botín is famed for its rustic Castilian cuisine, including succulent roast meats fired in an oven that’s close to 300 years old.

Keep scrolling to see what it’s like to feast on whole suckling pig and delicious Spanish wine at the world’s oldest restaurant.

The restaurant's name was changed from Casa Botín to Sobrino de Botín ('nephew of Botín') when Mrs. Botín died and her nephew took over. It is now owned by the González family. Yelp/Botín Botín has four floors and the air of a traditional Spanish tavern. There are three dining rooms: the bodega ('cellar'), the Castilla room, and the Felipe IV room. Yelp/Botín The most famous dishes here are the cochinillo asado ('roast suckling pig') and the cordero asado ('roast lamb'). Tripadvisor/Renan M The restaurant receives suckling pigs from Segovia and lambs from Sepúlveda three to four times per week. Yelp/Phill C Both the lambs and pigs are roasted in the nearly 300-year-old original wood-fired oven made of cast iron. Yelp/Al S. Crispy skin on the outside, tender meat on the inside, the suckling pig is served with a side of roast potatoes. Yelp/Trang H. Here's a look at the full menu. Tripadvisor/balenador Luscious Ibérico ham is cut to order. Yelp/Andrew C In Spain, egg dishes are common at dinner, which is typically eaten between 9 and 11 p.m. Here, Botìn's scrambled eggs with black sausage and potatoes. Yelp/Trang H. If you're lucky, your meal will come with a side of live Spanish music. Wikimedia Commons

