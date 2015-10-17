What it's like to eat at Martin Berasategui, the best restaurant in the world

TripAdvisor just named Martin Berasategui the best restaurant in the world.

The list was based on millions of traveller reviews from Tripadvisor.

Nestled in Spain’s stunning Basque Country, Martin Berasategui offers an exquisite a la carte and tasting menu, both of which feature unique and innovative dishes that diners are unlikely to find elsewhere.

Keep scrolling to see what it’s like to enjoy a meal at the sophisticated restaurant.

According to travellers' reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor, Martin Berasategui is the best restaurant in the world. TripAdvisor / Ollie O. The restaurant is located in a small town called Lasarte-Oria, which sits in northern Spain's picturesque Basque Country. TripAdvisor / fleursdusolei The restaurant is named after its owner and head chef, Martin Berasategui. TripAdvisor / fleursdusolei Berasategui is a Spanish chef who has been awarded a total of eight Michelin stars -- more than any other Spanish chef. TripAdvisor / Ollie O. He also has his own restaurant group which manages restaurants around the globe -- from Spain to China. Facebook / Martín Berasategui Martin Berasategui itself has three Michelin stars. The restaurant's indoor dining room is simple but elegant with white table cloths and flowers on each table. TripAdvisor / Dr F C In addition to indoor dining, Martin Berasartegui also offers outdoor dining on a terrace that overlooks a large lawn. TripAdvisor / JP_MELB There's also ample kitchen space for the chefs to prepare the fine dining options the restaurant offers. TripAdvisor / 123gimmick Martin Berasategui features an a la carte menu, as well as a tasting menu. TripAdvisor / monacofranke The tasting menu is composed of 14 courses and costs around $235. TripAdvisor / Monacofranke Fourteen courses may seem like a lot, but the portions are small. TripAdvisor / Fabiola Z And there's a reason for that. The menu explains, 'we would destroy the spirit of these dishes if we served them in very large portions. I only conceive the following dishes in small portions... With the brevity of three or four mouthfuls.' TripAdvisor / Fabiola Z Portion sizes are the same when meals are ordered a la carte, so it's a good idea to order multiple different dishes. TripAdvisor / Merphin Appetizers are around $50 each, entrees are around $80, and desserts run about $37. TripAdvisor / Fabiola Z The restaurant serves everything from monkfish liver to pigeon to vanilla apple pie. There's also wild rabbit, tripe stew, oyster, truffles, and classics such as lamp chop, grilled sirloin, Swiss chard, baked chocolate cake, and macarons. TripAdvisor / Merphin The dishes are served in a unique way. TripAdvisor / Merphin Most look more like pieces of art than something you would eat. TripAdvisor / Merphin Diners at Martin Berasategui rave about the experience. It's been called a 'gastronomic highlight' and a 'masterpiece of Basque culinary.' TripAdvisor / FlyingSocks It's not cheap, but diners agree that Martin Berasategui is a once in a lifetime experience, so if you're in the area, the restaurant is definitely worth a visit. TripAdvisor / FlyingSocks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.