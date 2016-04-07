What it's like to drive Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and other pro golfers around at the Masters, according to one woman who did it

Getty/Rob Carr A flagstick and leaderboard seen during the first round of the 2014 Masters.

The Masters is the most prestigious golf tournament in the world.

The only way to get tickets to the annual April event held in Augusta, Georgia, is to be on a closed patron list or win a ticket lottery.

If you do get in, you’ll need to review the written and unwritten rules, such as no cell phones, no backwards hats, and no lying on the grounds.

Two journalists were fired from their broadcasting jobs at the Masters for not following these rules — one for referring to the spectators as a “mob scene” and one for saying the greens were smoothed with “bikini wax.”

To find out what it’s like to work at such an elite sporting event, we talked with former employee Jen (not her real name), who drove the players around in golf carts.

Getting the job Getty/Ross Kinnaird Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tiger Woods of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the final round of the 2015 Masters. If you want to work transportation, it helps to know someone on the inside at the Masters. It's the most sought-after job at the tournament for high school students in the area, Jen says. During the four years she worked the Masters, she says most of her fellow golf cart drivers got their jobs because of connections with one of the 300 members of the Augusta National Golf Club -- who include Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. The perks Getty/Rob Carr Snacks seen during a practice round prior to the start of the 2014 Masters. Getting to meet the talented players is probably the biggest perk for most people -- but it certainly isn't the only one. Jen says during her time as a Masters employee, she was given two meal vouchers per day to eat at the Masters food court, which is famous for its pimento cheese sandwiches. Employees were also given two to three polo shirts with the Masters logo on them as their uniform, which they would wear every day with khakis. These free shirts were a hot commodity, she explains. 'I'd go back to college and say, 'Here are my shirts from work' and I would be willing to give them away for free, but people would offer $100 for them,'Jen says. Off the course Getty/Mark Mainz The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren car The first two to three days of the week, golf cart drivers who are 18 and older are tasked with picking up players from the airport in brand new Mercedes. 'They literally had 20 miles on them,' Jen says. 'They were driven off the lot and shipped to Augusta.' She would drive the players from the airport to the clubhouse, where each player would receive their own brand new Mercedes to use for the week. Each Mercedes had a number on the back window so you could identify golfers by their car. The rules Getty/Jamie Squire Niall Horan of the band One Direction works as a caddie for Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament. Jen says these were a few rules she was required to follow as an employee: 1. No cell phones allowed on the grounds. 2. No cameras allowed (except on the practice round days). 3. No asking for autographs. The golfers Getty/David Cannon Jen says she joked around with all of the golfers she drove, but some didn't say anything in response because 'their heads were in the game.' Other golfers willingly joined in on the light banter. She remembers saying 'What's up?' to Tiger Woods one year, and he jokingly responded, 'The roof of this car.' Since she drove a lot of the same golfers around for four years, many recognised her. Jen says Mickelson even had a nickname for her. The pros and cons Getty/Andrew Redington The worst part was having to get up at 5 a.m. on spring break, Jen says. And the best part was getting to talk with the golfers. 'Besides the caddies, drivers get the closest interactions with them,' she says. Two things most people don't know Getty/Harry How A patron watches the third round of the 2004 Masters with a hat covered in past Master's badges. Jen says there's a lot people don't know about the Masters, but one that stands out is that many of the Masters employees are teenagers. She says 'it's nuts how many kids are working behind the scenes' at this prestigious event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.