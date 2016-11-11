What it's like to buy Snapchat's new Spectacles

Snapchat knows how to make a splash, and it proved it on Thursday with the debut of its camera-equipped Spectacles sunglasses.

A smiling, yellow vending machine with balloons strapped to the top appeared unexpectedly in Venice Beach on Thursday morning, and crowds of people quickly queued up to buy the limited-edition $130 glasses.

Snap Inc, the new corporate name that Snapchat recently adopted, paid lots of attention to the details for its first consumer electronics product. From the futuristic vending machine, which the company has already restocked with extra inventory, to the packaging of the glasses, the experience of buying Spectacles is clearly meant to be fun and different.

Here’s what it’s like to pick up a pair of Spectacles in person:

